Forza Horizon 5 update adds new cars, overlanding modifications and photo mode features

In today's Forza Horizon 5 livestream, developers Playground Games offered details of the open-world racer's free "Explore The Horizon" update. It'll launch tomorrow and includes six new cars, new photo mode features, and new pathfinder challenges.

You can watch the archive of the full stream below.

The six new cars, each new to the Forza series, are the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat 'Transformer', the 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat, the 1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom, the 2021 Cupra Formentor VZ5, and the 2022 Cupra Tavascan Concept. Several of these vehicles are designed for off-roading and overlanding, and the update also brings overlanding modifications you can apply to some cars to make them suitable for camping fantasies.

In keeping with the theme, there are new Pathfinder Challenges, which offer 12 routes across the open world to follow, with three available to complete each week. Once you've completed the first of these routes, you'll need to find the second yourself based on its description of the location, rather than it being placed on your GPS.

The upgraded photo mode, meanwhile, will allow players to tweak their photos in new ways, including the ability to alter the time of day, the weather, the position and emote of their character, and to create, save and apply presets under the Effects menu.

There's a complete list of changes, including new eventlab props and bug fixes, over on the Forza Horizon site.