A new Forza Horizon 5 expansion will be revealed on Thursday

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a new expansion, and it will be revealed this Thursday, February 23rd, during a livestream. It'll be the first expansion since last year's Hot Wheels extravaganza.

"The next big thing from the Horizon Festival in Mexico is ready to be revealed! Tune in this Thursday for ALL the details," the Forza Horizon account tweeted. The stream will take place on Forza's Twitch channel at 9am PT/5pm GMT on February 23rd.

Last year's expansion filled the skies above Mexico with orange ribbons, and was apparently pretty fun. I'm going to freely speculate that Horizon 5's next expansion won't be based on a toy, following Forza Horizon 4's patter of one toy expansion (Lego) and one not toy expansion (Fortune Island).

Despite loving and repeatedly returning to Forza Horizon 4 - or perhaps because of those things - I haven't yet delved into Forza Horizon 5. It's nice to know it's there waiting for me when I'm in the mood, particularly when our review called it the best modern open world driving game. Maybe the expansion will be the prompt I need.