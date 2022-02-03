RPS comment notifications have arrived

Good news, folks. Comment notifications have finally arrived at RPS. This should now make it much easier to keep track of your conversations with other readers, and help ensure you never miss those all important replies ever again. I know many of you have been asking for this feature since we redesigned the site last year, and I'm happy to say our tech team have delivered. Here's how it all works.

You may have seen our notification system in action already, as our tech team snuck it onto the site around this time last week. From now on, when you log into Rock Paper Shotgun, you should see a new button in the top right corner of your screen that says 'Notifications', like so:

When someone has replied to a comment you've written, a little number will appear next to the bell in a nice bright colour, telling you how many replies you've had since you last visited the site. To jump to said replies, just click the Notifications button, and select a reply from the drop-down list. This will then zip you over to the article in question so you can read what they've written.

And that's pretty much all there is to it! You can also click 'View all notifications' to get a complete list of every reply that's been made to one of your comments, allowing you to easily revisit them in the future, too.

Alas, one thing to flag - clicking the notification button won't take you to the exact place on the page where your comment's actually located at the moment, so you may still need to scroll down a bit to find it again to post your reply. This is something I'll be trying to sort out with our tech team in a future update, though, so hang tight on this!

In the meantime, if you've got any other feedback about the notifications system, including other improvements you'd like to see in the future, do let us know in the comments.