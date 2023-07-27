RPS is hiring a new Reviews Editor, and applications are open now

As listeners of our Indiscovery podcast will probably know by now, our Rachel is sadly leaving RPS this week for pastures new. There will be a separate goodbye post for her tomorrow so you can say your farewells, but as that old saying goes: where one door closes, another one opens. Reviewing the best and most interesting games on PC is still a critical part of what RPS stands for, and we're now looking for a new Reviews Editor to carry that work forward. Applications are open now, and you can find more details below.

As Reviews Editor, you'll be working closely with our editorial team to create the best original PC game reviews on the internet. As well as writing reviews yourself, you'll be setting our content strategy for the section, selecting the games that will resonate most with our audience, and working with our extensive freelance pool.

You can find all the details, including a full list of the job's responsibilities, in the official job posting over on our sister site GamesIndustry.biz's job board. You can also apply through the Reedpop Careers page, or our parent company RX's Careers portal if you prefer. All applications end up in the same place, so it doesn't matter which one you use to apply.

This is a full-time, UK home-based role, with a yearly salary of £30,000.

When you apply, please include a CV AND a covering letter telling us why you'd be the best person for the role. I cannot stress this enough - please, please, please include a covering letter, as there's simply no better way of introducing yourself, and giving us an idea of your individual writing style.

This is not an entry level role, so ideally you'll have some journalism or published writing experience already, or you'll be a staff writer who's now looking to step up to a section editor role. What's most important, though, is that you have a deep love of everything PC gaming has to offer, as well as the drive and enthusiasm to discover the next big hits we’ll be writing about for years to come - from tiny solo developer projects to AAA blockbusters and complex 4X strategy games.

Of course, since the video games release cycle waits for no one, we want to move fairly quickly on this, so we're asking for everyone to please get their applications in by Friday August 11th at the very latest. We want to start arranging interviews pretty sharp-ish, so make sure you get your application in as soon as you can.

So here's that Reviews Editor job posting again! Best of luck to everyone who applies, and if you have any further questions about the role, please drop them in the comments below, or send me an email direct with the subject line [REVIEWS EDITOR Q].