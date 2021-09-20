If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS user avatars have arrived

Katharine Castle
Ever since RPS was redesigned at the beginning of the year, our tech team has been hard at work improving our comments system and user ID features. The first of those updates arrives today. Behold, you can now assign an avatar to your Reedpop ID account.

It's a small, but important step, and will hopefully give the comments section a much-needed boost of personality. I mean, it was nice seeing everyone repping RPS with the default purple symbols and all, but it did make it rather hard to distinguish one comment from another. Now, though, we can finally inject a bit more colour in there.

To set your avatar, log into RPS as usual and click the Settings button that appears in the top right corner of the site. This will take you to your Reedpop ID menu. Then all you need to do is hop on over to the Profiles tab and you'll see a new option to add an avatar. Once you've added your picture, hit Save Changes, and you're done!

The menu screen for setting your avatar in the Reedpop ID menu

The next time you leave a comment on RPS, these avatars will appear next to your name. Plus, if you regularly visit our sister sites such as Dicebreaker and VG247, you'll be able to use the same avatar there as well, without needing to set it up again. One avatar for all, as they say.

More improvements are still coming. Before the end of the year, we hope to implement a notification system that lets you know when someone's replied to your comment, and we also plan to add pinned comments and much more. Once we have a clearer idea of when these will arrive, I'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, if there are any other features you'd like to see on RPS in the future, let us know in the comments below with your newly-applied avatar.

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

