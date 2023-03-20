RPS will be at PAX East 2023

The RPS team are once again grabbing our passports and hopping over the pond to attend this year's PAX East. Liam and I are heading out to Boston this week to play a bunch of awesome indie games, have a gab with developers, attend some cool panels, and generally have a good ol’ snoop around the show floor. And the best thing is that we'll be sharing all our PAX escapades with our RPS supporters.

The door to PAX East’s show floor will open Thursday, March 23rd, and will close Sunday, March 26th, so that’s four days of exclusive previews, demos, and interviews we’ll be diving into. If you’re keen to follow along with everything we get up to, you can sign up to the RPS premium supporter program for just £6 / $8 monthly. There’s also the RPS@PAX Digital Pass which gets you 1-month access to our supporter program for a one-off payment of £4 / $5 which you can sign up for over on PAX’s East official ticket website.

If you’d like an idea about what we’ll be getting up to, have a browse through the RPS@PAX tag to see what we’ve done at past events. The majority of what we’ll be doing will be in video form, including daily roundups, our top indie game picks from the show floor, hands-on coverage of upcoming games, interviews with developers, panelists, cosplayers, and more!

By becoming an RPS premium supporter, you’ll not only get access to all our PAX shenanigans, but have access to other fun RPS bits. You’ll be able to view an ad-free version of the website, get to read supporter-only articles, nab some free game keys (while stocks last), and gain “Supporter” commenting status. To get an idea of the types of articles we write for the supporter program, scroll through our From The Archive tag, where we regularly make older RPS supporter posts available for all.

This year’s PAX East is well and truly packed, so you can sit back and relax knowing that we’ll be covering the best of what the show has to offer. We hope you enjoy what we have planned!