RPS@PAX 2022: We tour Larian's Baldur's Gate 3 booth, and chat about its 2023 release date

Of all the booths at PAX East 2022 this year, Larian's Baldur's Gate III stand was by far one of the most impressive. Not only did they construct an entire walled city to hark back to its iconic, titular location, but they also had an enormous Nautiloid crashed into the top of it. There was a Mindflayer statue on hand as well, for fans to pose with next to their official cosplayers, and a little campfire for attendees to have a small sit down on, just like they'd do when resting in the game. It was such an incredible booth that we asked Larian to give us a tour of it, and while we did so we also took the opportunity to chat a bit about the reception of Update 7, the confirmation of its 2023 release date and more.