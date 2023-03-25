RPS@PAX 2023: We chat with solo dev Billy Basso and publisher Bigmode about their upcoming moody metroidvania Animal Well

Out of all the game demos Liam and I have played at PAX East, we both agree that Animal Well is something special. It's a 2D metriodvania where you play as a little blob trying to navigate a subtterranean labyrinth filled with creatures - some cute, some not so cute.

To find out more about this strange puzzle platformer's beginnings and development, we spoke to solo develeoper Billy Basso and Bigmode's Leah Gastrow which you can view in the two videos below.

You can watch me interview Billy here: