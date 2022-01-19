If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

4

Russian Simpsons Hit & Run bootlegger voices every character themself

A magnificent thing
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Cover art for The Simpsons Hit & Run, showing Homer running for his life as Bart and Lisa ride a car through a flaming hoop.

Sometimes you have no choice but to admire hard graft, even if it's illegal graft. In this case, it's a Russian bootleg copy of The Simpsons Hit & Run which we're admiring, mainly because the bootlegger has dubbed every character in every cutscene. The result is magnificent and just really funny, to be honest.

Twitter user Emi Fisher downloaded a bootleg Russian copy of Simpsons Hit & Run, a cult classic from 2003, perhaps best described as a Simpsons parody of Grand Theft Auto 3. Bootlegs are always a bit jank, but she discovered this Russian copy had its own quirks. For starters, the left mouse key does everything, there is no brake button, and the bootlegger has taken it upon themselves to voice every single line (almost).

What we've got here, then, is an acting masterclass. Here's Bart and Millhouse and Jimbo in conversation. Ignore the fact that Millhouse and Jimbo sound incredibly alike and bask in the subtlety the bootlegger employs. Listen closely enough and you'll hear that Jimbo's dub is ever so slightly deeper in tone than Millhouse's.

My favourite bit lies in the clip below, where Homer and Barney demonstrate their bilingual skills. Homer's actual voice line emerges like an imposter among the ranks, but the bootlegger recovers the situation with some high-pitch dub for Barney. At one point Barney wails like normal Barney, then Homer suddenly goes deep Russian. For the most part, Barney sounds like a Russian Barney who's stubbed his toe.

I can't claim to have bootlegged any game, let alone the Simpsons Hit & Run. And after watching this, I'm still not sure I want to. However, I'd like to give this bootlegger all my money so he can continue doing God's work and join the Excellent Bootlegs Club.

Seriously, massive props to the fella who worked on this bootleg. Emi's full thread has more info.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch