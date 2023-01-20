If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sailing Era's deck is a bit undercrewed, but it still floats

Staying current

Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A 2D drawn image of a male shopkeeper, in Elizabethan-ish clothes with a golden doublet with slashed puffy sleeves, holding a quill, from a shop screen in Sailing era

Despite the name, Sailing Era isn't one of the sailing sims that have popped up recently. It's a little hard to describe, but let's see how we get on.

You steer your wee boat around a grounded anime age-of-sail Earth, looking for shipwrecks and treasures, fighting pirates (and possibly being one, although fairly peripherally),exploring, trading, and doing the usual Elite-style open world thing. I'll be honest: I don't exactly love this one, and it's spread a little thin. But I've played it for hours longer than I expected and enjoyed it more as it went on. It's doing a lot, in its own slightly roundabout way.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch