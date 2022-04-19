Say hello to our new news reporter, CJ Wheeler

After months of searching, I'm pleased to announce that we've finally found our new news reporter. Please say hello and welcome to CJ Wheeler, the latest addition to the RPS hivemind.

CJ joins us as a relatively fresh face in the world of video game journalism, but he's been writing for a bunch of different publications for absolutely yonks. He first cut his teeth as a freelancer for Den Of Geek, writing about comics, films, TV and games for a few years before joining Steam Railway Magazine as a staff writer in 2014. He then went on to do weekend production work over at Kotaku UK and Gizmodo UK before they ascended to the great HTML bin in the sky in 2020, where he localised each site's posts for UK readers while also writing his own news stories at the same time. Now, he joins the RPS news desk as a full-time reporter.

The eagle-eyed among you may have first spotted CJ's name in the RPS hallways a couple of months ago, when he wrote about the joy of going for a swim in Tomb Raider. He's also written about the joy of playing the best season of Star Trek: Voyager in the Raven Software's 2000 classic Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force, but we've been a teensy bit slow in getting it live on the site - apologies CJ! Expect to see that, and loads of CJ's news posts flooding the site, very soon.

In the meantime, though, please join me in giving CJ a warm RPS welcome in the comments below.