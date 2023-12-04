If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: A little bit GTA 6, a little bit Mad Max

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by games touching on chat around GTA 6 and Furiosa, along with spaceships, fungal horror, and the developer's dog. Come admire all these attractive and interesting indie games!

While the impending GTA 6 trailer has everyone jazzed about palm trees and neon, you can tide yourself over until tomorrow with a jot from this procedurally-generated infinite city:

The post-apocalyptic carfights of Fumes (coming to Steam) are engaging more explicitly with the #social #buzz #discourse:

Breachway (coming to Steam) understands the value of spaceships which look like sci-fi shotguns:

Don't threaten me with a good time, Perennial Order (coming to Steam):

I remain delighted with this mystery game and its clickable shoes:

Behind-the-scenes footage from Tenebris Somnia (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), which combines pixel art survival horror with live-action cutscenes:

Here's an exciting science fact for you from Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago (coming to Steam and Itch, with a demo out now):

A fresh new home in survival city-building game Synergy (coming to Steam):

An impressive stack of guns, er and a phone, in Survivors 'em up Cataclysm Survivors (coming to Steam, with a demo there now:

Why the long face on this fighter in Savagene (coming to Itch, with an alpha demo there now):

A neat camera experiment in Shot One: Universal League (coming to Steam):

Wet violence in roguelikelike platformer Ants Took My Eyeball (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

And yes HeistGeist (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I fully encourage making pets part of your work:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?