Screenshot Saturday Mondays: A little bit GTA 6, a little bit Mad Max

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by games touching on chat around GTA 6 and Furiosa, along with spaceships, fungal horror, and the developer's dog. Come admire all these attractive and interesting indie games!

While the impending GTA 6 trailer has everyone jazzed about palm trees and neon, you can tide yourself over until tomorrow with a jot from this procedurally-generated infinite city:

I'm working on some cool stuff, I promise, but in the mean time, enjoy these palm trees. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XftN8rI0Yi — Tzschk (@tzschk) December 2, 2023

The post-apocalyptic carfights of Fumes (coming to Steam) are engaging more explicitly with the #social #buzz #discourse:

I hope new Mad Max movie, Furiosa will feature giant boss fights in the sandstorms 🙏



R.I.P. headphone users (sorry😅)#FUMESgame #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/qfXZDtSRLX — Mariusz Tarkowski (@m_tarkovsky) December 2, 2023

Breachway (coming to Steam) understands the value of spaceships which look like sci-fi shotguns:

Another render of the Battleship, been a while since we've done one, the full version is in 4k.

Not giving up until we figure how to turn this into a playable ship#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hQDgTTiQHi — Breachway (@breachway_game) December 2, 2023

Don't threaten me with a good time, Perennial Order (coming to Steam):

"Deny the spores entry to your body, slowly they will consume you from the inside. Your veins will be replaced with roots, your blood will dry."#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #soulslike #gamedev pic.twitter.com/0MmMqiiU6C — Perennial Order (@PerennialOrder) December 2, 2023

I remain delighted with this mystery game and its clickable shoes:

Behind-the-scenes footage from Tenebris Somnia (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), which combines pixel art survival horror with live-action cutscenes:

For this #ScreenshotSaturday we have some great shots from our last film session of last Monday at the Milion building in Buenos Aires city 🇦🇷



Next week, we'll continue our shooting sessions for the cinematics of the game. So excited 🤩



Have a great weekend! #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/bootgYpYtC — Tenebris Somnia 👁️ (@TenebrisSomnia) December 2, 2023

Here's an exciting science fact for you from Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago (coming to Steam and Itch, with a demo out now):

This is where eggs come from, if you were wondering.



You should go wishlist the cool egg themed Yolk Hero! You don't play as an egg, but you do get to hatch one.



It's fun. Promise! https://t.co/VczPJ3JSSl https://t.co/mMpOqL1OUf #gamedev #pixelart #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cXMIkf0FqQ — Matthew M. Ritter (@Matthewmritter) December 2, 2023

A fresh new home in survival city-building game Synergy (coming to Steam):

Here are some fresh screens of a newly crafted city – almost makes you want to move in!#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #citybuilder pic.twitter.com/tcX6Dr9JEK — Synergy (@synergy_thegame) December 2, 2023

An impressive stack of guns, er and a phone, in Survivors 'em up Cataclysm Survivors (coming to Steam, with a demo there now:

Why the long face on this fighter in Savagene (coming to Itch, with an alpha demo there now):

Savagene - Kyle's W.I.P. Final Fury

We are Savagene fighters! And you? #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/43BgHYY9r0 — Savagene - Indie Fighting Game (@AnimeMakingIT) December 2, 2023

A neat camera experiment in Shot One: Universal League (coming to Steam):

Probably won't use this cam, but anyone a fan of Anarchy Reigns/God Hand? 😄 Some combat prototyping we're working on for #screenshotsaturday. Check it.#animation #gamedev #indiegames pic.twitter.com/o1QJJRfrm5 — Shot One: Universal League! 🐟 (@ShotOne_) December 2, 2023

Wet violence in roguelikelike platformer Ants Took My Eyeball (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

And yes HeistGeist (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I fully encourage making pets part of your work:

I really wanted to put a cyberpunk version of my dog Lujza in the game because we wouldn't even finish making our first game without her.

In HeistGeist, she serves as a moral support dog for the player too.⁰Have you put your pets into your game? #indiegames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2e1f7wTK9U — HeistGeist (@HeistGeistGame) December 2, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?