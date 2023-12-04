Screenshot Saturday Mondays: A little bit GTA 6, a little bit Mad Max
I go on Twitter to find indie games so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by games touching on chat around GTA 6 and Furiosa, along with spaceships, fungal horror, and the developer's dog. Come admire all these attractive and interesting indie games!
While the impending GTA 6 trailer has everyone jazzed about palm trees and neon, you can tide yourself over until tomorrow with a jot from this procedurally-generated infinite city:
I'm working on some cool stuff, I promise, but in the mean time, enjoy these palm trees. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XftN8rI0Yi— Tzschk (@tzschk) December 2, 2023
The post-apocalyptic carfights of Fumes (coming to Steam) are engaging more explicitly with the #social #buzz #discourse:
I hope new Mad Max movie, Furiosa will feature giant boss fights in the sandstorms 🙏— Mariusz Tarkowski (@m_tarkovsky) December 2, 2023
R.I.P. headphone users (sorry😅)#FUMESgame #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/qfXZDtSRLX
Breachway (coming to Steam) understands the value of spaceships which look like sci-fi shotguns:
Another render of the Battleship, been a while since we've done one, the full version is in 4k.— Breachway (@breachway_game) December 2, 2023
Not giving up until we figure how to turn this into a playable ship#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hQDgTTiQHi
Don't threaten me with a good time, Perennial Order (coming to Steam):
"Deny the spores entry to your body, slowly they will consume you from the inside. Your veins will be replaced with roots, your blood will dry."#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #soulslike #gamedev pic.twitter.com/0MmMqiiU6C— Perennial Order (@PerennialOrder) December 2, 2023
I remain delighted with this mystery game and its clickable shoes:
a bit late, but here's some footage of a new enemy for #screenshotsaturday #godotengine #gamedev pic.twitter.com/CsMzQBwgBj— Jonathan (@softbushware) December 2, 2023
Behind-the-scenes footage from Tenebris Somnia (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), which combines pixel art survival horror with live-action cutscenes:
For this #ScreenshotSaturday we have some great shots from our last film session of last Monday at the Milion building in Buenos Aires city 🇦🇷— Tenebris Somnia 👁️ (@TenebrisSomnia) December 2, 2023
Next week, we'll continue our shooting sessions for the cinematics of the game. So excited 🤩
Have a great weekend! #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/bootgYpYtC
Here's an exciting science fact for you from Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago (coming to Steam and Itch, with a demo out now):
This is where eggs come from, if you were wondering.— Matthew M. Ritter (@Matthewmritter) December 2, 2023
You should go wishlist the cool egg themed Yolk Hero! You don't play as an egg, but you do get to hatch one.
It's fun. Promise! https://t.co/VczPJ3JSSl https://t.co/mMpOqL1OUf #gamedev #pixelart #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cXMIkf0FqQ
A fresh new home in survival city-building game Synergy (coming to Steam):
Here are some fresh screens of a newly crafted city – almost makes you want to move in!#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #citybuilder pic.twitter.com/tcX6Dr9JEK— Synergy (@synergy_thegame) December 2, 2023
An impressive stack of guns, er and a phone, in Survivors 'em up Cataclysm Survivors (coming to Steam, with a demo there now:
#game #gamedev #indie #indiegame #indiedev #gameindie #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/dHKBwdzXMR— noha interactive (@NohaDevOfficial) December 4, 2023
Why the long face on this fighter in Savagene (coming to Itch, with an alpha demo there now):
Savagene - Kyle's W.I.P. Final Fury— Savagene - Indie Fighting Game (@AnimeMakingIT) December 2, 2023
We are Savagene fighters! And you? #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/43BgHYY9r0
A neat camera experiment in Shot One: Universal League (coming to Steam):
Probably won't use this cam, but anyone a fan of Anarchy Reigns/God Hand? 😄 Some combat prototyping we're working on for #screenshotsaturday. Check it.#animation #gamedev #indiegames pic.twitter.com/o1QJJRfrm5— Shot One: Universal League! 🐟 (@ShotOne_) December 2, 2023
Wet violence in roguelikelike platformer Ants Took My Eyeball (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Whirlpools and grenades make for an effective combo#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/auRq4Inoa5— Ants Took My Eyeball (Demo available!) (@antstookmyeye) December 2, 2023
And yes HeistGeist (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I fully encourage making pets part of your work:
I really wanted to put a cyberpunk version of my dog Lujza in the game because we wouldn't even finish making our first game without her.— HeistGeist (@HeistGeistGame) December 2, 2023
In HeistGeist, she serves as a moral support dog for the player too.⁰Have you put your pets into your game? #indiegames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2e1f7wTK9U
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?