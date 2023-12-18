If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Bumper Christmas Edition

Doctor Miss Toaster briefs you on extracting bullets from a whale.
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week is the end of the year for us here at RPS, so this is the last look I'll bring you until the future arrives. In that spirit, please enjoy this bumper Christmas edition to tide you over until we're back. Don't read it in one go under the covers while guzzling chocolate coins, you little scamp.

I believe this striking music video is the intro cutscene for Act 4 of Dreams Of Joy Departed (current version available on Itch.io). You can also watch the video on YouTube and hear the song on Bandcamp:

More sealife, courtesy of "mining sandbox adventure game" Core Keeper (in early access on Steam):

ExeKiller (coming to Steam) is committing to cool:

A different sort of cool to this train scene in 30 Birds (coming to Steam), "a narrative puzzle game laid out on the surface of rotating lanterns":

This cute Tachikoma friend from Nightshift Galaxy has come a long way since I first saw it in September:

I'd have go pound-down way more often if the pub's pool table was this, where the dev explains "the goal is to earn points by combining balls of the same size/color, but if the play area gets too full (the meter on the right), it's game over":

A smack of 2D Sonic to this:

A nose of 3D Sonic coming off Lightspeed Lina:

I don't know enough about two-button fighting game Dojo Masters (coming to Steam) to truly appreciate what's happening here, but it looks cool:

Honestly, this from claymation adventure game Visceratum (coming to Steam) is on the less horny end of the Giger-inspired biomachine spectrum:

I've played Deus Ex enough times that apparently the mere sight of crates and a big ship is enough to pique my interest, so thanks for that realisation, Ghostware: Arena Of The Dead (in early access on Steam):

Is zombie-harvesting game Shred-A-Bunch! (coming to Steam) some of that there "cottagecore" I keep hearing about:

Rules are rules:

Crafty crafting in dino-busting immersive sim Athanasia (coming to Steam):

Ultraviolent antics in Kook (coming to Steam):

Goblin Cleanup Game seems unashamedly inspired by the fantastic Viscera Cleanup Detail, but honestly I'm just glad to see another procedure 'em up follow in VCD's bloody footsteps with chaos and physics-driven mess after so many straighfoward games drawing more from PowerWash Sim:

A stormy scene from laid-back builder Lost Lands (coming to Steam):

A summery scene from the early days of this city builder:

And let's close with appropriately snowy scenes from diorama-building game Tiny Glade (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

