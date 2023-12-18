Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Bumper Christmas Edition

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week is the end of the year for us here at RPS, so this is the last look I'll bring you until the future arrives. In that spirit, please enjoy this bumper Christmas edition to tide you over until we're back. Don't read it in one go under the covers while guzzling chocolate coins, you little scamp.

I believe this striking music video is the intro cutscene for Act 4 of Dreams Of Joy Departed (current version available on Itch.io). You can also watch the video on YouTube and hear the song on Bandcamp:

More sealife, courtesy of "mining sandbox adventure game" Core Keeper (in early access on Steam):

ExeKiller (coming to Steam) is committing to cool:

A different sort of cool to this train scene in 30 Birds (coming to Steam), "a narrative puzzle game laid out on the surface of rotating lanterns":

The adventure is on rails, but don't forget to get off at Central Lantern Station ! 🚅 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XorIkzxtbE — 30 Birds | wishlist now! (@RamRamGames) December 16, 2023

This cute Tachikoma friend from Nightshift Galaxy has come a long way since I first saw it in September:

Spider Tank heavy-artillery gameplay. #ScreenShotSaturday



🎶 Blinding Waves (Ghost in the Shell PSX OST) 🎶 pic.twitter.com/khphU17DCi — Max! (@xewlupus) December 16, 2023

I'd have go pound-down way more often if the pub's pool table was this, where the dev explains "the goal is to earn points by combining balls of the same size/color, but if the play area gets too full (the meter on the right), it's game over":

oops ran out of room .. and i didn't even get a pink 🥲#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/dzvrp1knma — Noah King (@noahnewline) December 16, 2023

A smack of 2D Sonic to this:

A nose of 3D Sonic coming off Lightspeed Lina:

A level block for the left side of Citrus Shore I think I'm going to keep! Trying to strike a good balance between platforming and running. Definitely still needs collectables/ enemies here, though.#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/HKTYXdi8Xh — CornflowerBlue (@Cornf_Blue) December 16, 2023

I don't know enough about two-button fighting game Dojo Masters (coming to Steam) to truly appreciate what's happening here, but it looks cool:

🥋 While experimenting with Custom Lobbies we found a really goofy Ruleset:

❖ 5 Seconds

❖ No Stamina

❖ Traditional KOs



Since First Hit Kills, every interaction is a scramble.

We've collectively played 500+ matches now 😅#screenshotsaturday #FGC #indiegame #DojoMasters pic.twitter.com/0Psfy4nHx9 — bybyblue (@bybyblue2) December 17, 2023

Honestly, this from claymation adventure game Visceratum (coming to Steam) is on the less horny end of the Giger-inspired biomachine spectrum:

I've played Deus Ex enough times that apparently the mere sight of crates and a big ship is enough to pique my interest, so thanks for that realisation, Ghostware: Arena Of The Dead (in early access on Steam):

Is zombie-harvesting game Shred-A-Bunch! (coming to Steam) some of that there "cottagecore" I keep hearing about:

Rules are rules:

Every indie game needs fishing, and now I got it in mine! #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/dyL3lFSKCb — Zach Kirby (@iAmKirbynator) December 16, 2023

Crafty crafting in dino-busting immersive sim Athanasia (coming to Steam):

By using the item combination system the player can transform an ordinary piece of bait into bait laced with sleeping powder #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/axf7lprUeO — Athanasia | Momentum Games LLC (@momentum_games_) December 16, 2023

Ultraviolent antics in Kook (coming to Steam):

Finally implemented my full vision of the Time Vampire in KOOK and made it so you can pin enemies to the wall!

Wishlist: https://t.co/PI0kfvqZTT#ScreenshotSaturday #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/piNj2s2ItJ — jitspoe (@jitspoe) December 16, 2023

Goblin Cleanup Game seems unashamedly inspired by the fantastic Viscera Cleanup Detail, but honestly I'm just glad to see another procedure 'em up follow in VCD's bloody footsteps with chaos and physics-driven mess after so many straighfoward games drawing more from PowerWash Sim:

A stormy scene from laid-back builder Lost Lands (coming to Steam):

You might want to delay exploring the nearby islands during the storm. Pub's a great place to wait for a weather change 🍻#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/D0HridZ36I — Lost Lands - Wishlist today! (@hungry_trolls) December 17, 2023

A summery scene from the early days of this city builder:

Spent the last two days creating something special 🥰

Here are the first living beings in our game! 🥰#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/A2pb8jcp5t — Pavel Valakh (@ValakhP) December 16, 2023

And let's close with appropriately snowy scenes from diorama-building game Tiny Glade (coming to Steam):

I thought winter would be difficult to pull off, but then @anastasiaopara whipped out some smoothsteps, a sprinkle of art, and now Tiny Glade looks like a snow globe 🥹☃️ #screenshotsaturday

🧵👇️ pic.twitter.com/8T8yp2JFME — Tomasz Stachowiak | Making Tiny Glade 🏰🌿 (@h3r2tic) December 16, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?