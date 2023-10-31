Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Grappling hooks, a stabby car, and giving ghosts the finger

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Well, usually on Monday; yesterday I was instead up in the Highlands admiring autumn. But today! Today my eye has been caught by an even greater quantity of grappling hooks and slick movement tricks than usual, along with some chill scenes, typing violence, and giving ghosts the finger.

Let's open with the hooks. Here's swinging in retro-styled shooter Kook (coming to Steam):

I got unreasonably irked by weapon animations slowing shooting in (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) when I played the demo but I cannot deny I enjoyed swinging about:

And here's A Webbing Journey (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) demonstrating nature's grappling hook, a spiderbutt:

Onto other zippy movement, here's great foolishness in Dimensional Slaughter (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too)

Not only do you keep any airborne momentum when you slide, but you gain more speed on downward slopes. Did I basically just create the world's first Sonic fps?#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/TbdBR8rfF7 — ManliestDev - DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER (@manliestdev) October 28, 2023

You can learn a lot about Swordcar (coming to Steam) from its domain name, DevilMayCar.com:

DONT GET SURROUNDED



go wishlist SWORDCAR it comes out on Thursday!#screenshotsaturday #indiegames pic.twitter.com/sfsXYIpG6w — SWORDCAR | SpaceMicroscope (@SpaceMicroscope) October 28, 2023

I like this take on typing violence in Keyboard Warrior RPG, with more timing and trickery than yer Typing Of The Dead or Mavis Beacon:

Enough ultraviolence! Rest for a second with stone age farm life sim Roots Of Pacha (out now on Steam):

We're adding sitting-on stuff in our next update! 🪑 It is glorious. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/YM5K1nOPcm — Roots of Pacha (@rootsofpacha) October 28, 2023

Look, I just find it cute and funny to see VR hands with frilly shirt sleeves and a striking statement ring, like in survival game Bootstrap Island (coming to Steam):

I do like terrain tiles bouncing as a UI element in Lost Lands (coming to Steam), a "minimalistic, chill city builder inspired by Nordic tales and landscape":

We have been revamping the UI! Tiles will pop up to indicate what you can interact with depending on the action you chose. Bouncy and very satisfying!



Audio on for some chill beats 🔊

Next, adding SFX and bug squashing 🐞#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indie pic.twitter.com/OVqrCpb0xK — Lost Lands - Wishlist today! (@hungry_trolls) October 28, 2023

I often feel this mood while playing horror games, so thank you to Closing Time (coming to Steam) for making it a feature:

Colourful twin-stick violence in Nidus (coming to Steam):

Tis the season to get gruesome, so meet this cheery chap from metroidvania Genopanic (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I do like a ricochet, and this in roguelikelike twin-stick mech shooter Iron Dawn also made me remember the satisfaction of perfectly rotating spaceships in Flotilla to make enemy shots harmlessly bounce off your armour:

And to close, I absolutely cannot see how this in fantasy RPG Esoteric Ebb (coming to Steam) could be a bug, this seems perfect, ship it:

I rushed out a build for SGC, and a lot of fun bugs slipped through. My favorite is the Sneaky Stretchy Mage Hand. #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #dnd5e pic.twitter.com/g12TwYwPJJ — Christoffer Bodegård (@chrisbodegard) October 28, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?