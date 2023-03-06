If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: cute townbuilding and watching an entire movie inside an immersive sim

Please admire these interesting and attractive indies

Dusk nears in a Forge of the Fae screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by cute townbuilding, decapitating horror, a demon skateboarding through Hell, bouncing logos, handcrafted strategy, an entire movie jammed into an immersive sim, and more. Come admire these interesting indies!

The hellful tricking of Skate Story (coming to Steam) still looks lovely:

I keep pausing this clip of first-person roguelikelike melee 'em up Mortal Sin (coming to Steam) to check... is that an ice skate?

I'm very up for playing god over living dioramas in Gourdlets (demo available on Steam):

I'm not sure about the UI but I do like the handcrafted-looking land in Yield! (coming to Steam), a strategy game set in Anglo-Saxon Britain:

I strongly approve of immersive sim Spectra including an entire out-of-copyright movie:

Stop being a monster and pick up that little guy in RPG adventure EthrA (coming to Steam):

A dramatic boss introduction in Gunboat God:

A lovely sailing scene in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

Lovecraftian metroidvania The Last Case Of Benedict Fox (coming to Steam):

Though survival horror game Full Fathom (coming to Steam) is set aboard a janky submarine moving over the drowned ruins of our world (I think?), surely its greatest agony will be the screensaver logo narrowly missing bouncing perfectly into a corner:

Off with their heads in first-person survival horror Labyrinth Of The Demon King (coming to Steam):

Intensely floral violence in Bosorka( coming to Steam):

That sunset mood in retro-styled RPG Forge Of The Fae (coming to Steam):

I do like a stream flowing through a cemetery in action-RPG Under The Island (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

