Screenshot Saturday Mondays: cute townbuilding and watching an entire movie inside an immersive sim

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by cute townbuilding, decapitating horror, a demon skateboarding through Hell, bouncing logos, handcrafted strategy, an entire movie jammed into an immersive sim, and more. Come admire these interesting indies!

The hellful tricking of Skate Story (coming to Steam) still looks lovely:

what am i to do?

what am i to say?#screenshotsaturday? pic.twitter.com/e34napALpQ — SKATE STORY (@skatestorygame) March 4, 2023

I keep pausing this clip of first-person roguelikelike melee 'em up Mortal Sin (coming to Steam) to check... is that an ice skate?

Time to "get medieval" with this new deadly roundhouse kick. If you feel so inclined, you can also attach a blade to your foot for massive damage!🦶🪓#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #unity3d #mortalsin pic.twitter.com/3ZO6a0ut3x — Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) March 4, 2023

I'm very up for playing god over living dioramas in Gourdlets (demo available on Steam):

💖 gourdlets is a cozy sandbox where you place buildings and scenery, and then watch gourdlets move in- no objectives, no scores, just building #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/wGyOGflqPJ — auntygames | wishlist Gourdlets 🍃 (@AuntyGames) March 4, 2023

I'm not sure about the UI but I do like the handcrafted-looking land in Yield! (coming to Steam), a strategy game set in Anglo-Saxon Britain:

Yield! is a compact 4X, aiming to be accessible and deep. And a bit cozy (to begin with).#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Y0FqTKYzM3 — Åsmund | Making Yield! (@BillionAasmund) March 4, 2023

I strongly approve of immersive sim Spectra including an entire out-of-copyright movie:

In advance of #screenshotsaturday I really did it. I made a fully operational movie theater (with snack bar) and turned Spectra into "the game where you can watch the entirely of Charade (1963) starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn"#gamedev #imsim #indiegame #indiedev #ue5 pic.twitter.com/2ssUNkklwN — Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) March 3, 2023

Stop being a monster and pick up that little guy in RPG adventure EthrA (coming to Steam):

A dramatic boss introduction in Gunboat God:

A lovely sailing scene in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

Lovecraftian metroidvania The Last Case Of Benedict Fox (coming to Steam):

Just when you thought you got rid of all those ghastly obstacles, a new one appears.#indiegames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/chiWVFx1pI — The Last Case of Benedict Fox (@BenFoxGame) March 4, 2023

Though survival horror game Full Fathom (coming to Steam) is set aboard a janky submarine moving over the drowned ruins of our world (I think?), surely its greatest agony will be the screensaver logo narrowly missing bouncing perfectly into a corner:

Only working on things of absolute importance for #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/yf8E9Gi96e — Monad 𒉎 (@monad_of_eirye) March 4, 2023

Off with their heads in first-person survival horror Labyrinth Of The Demon King (coming to Steam):

Intensely floral violence in Bosorka( coming to Steam):

If you want your flowers to bloom even better, you probably need to invite Bosorka to your garden🌸😈#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/d1D7se2Tam — Bosorka (@BosorkaGame) March 4, 2023

That sunset mood in retro-styled RPG Forge Of The Fae (coming to Steam):

It's getting late in the day, and it's time to make a decision. They don't want to be out after dark... #screenshotsaturday #pixelart #gamedev



Wishlist link 💟https://t.co/MoJI2173Nv pic.twitter.com/CbYfbu0r9u — Forge of the Fae (@ForgeOfTheFae) March 4, 2023

I do like a stream flowing through a cemetery in action-RPG Under The Island (coming to Steam):

Hi all,

I made some minor adjustments to the cemetery (e.g. the gate) and summarized the whole thing in a video. It's just better in motion.

What do you think? #screenshotsaturday #videogames #RPG #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/2bC8pMvZlN — Under The Island (@SlimeKingGames) March 4, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?