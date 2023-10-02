If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Fishing rod violence and horrible udders

Admiring upcoming indie games

A train trundles around autumnal islands in an Islands & Trains screenshot.
Image credit: Akos Makovics
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by retro-styled adventure games and city-builders, phenomenally cool fishing rod violence, and some sort of horrible sentient milk glands. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

A striking scene in adventure game When You're Not Around:

A look at the building of a more retro-styled adventure game, The Crimson Diamond (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

More retro stylings come from city-building sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam):

Technically this isn't tagged as part of Screenshot Saturday but it was posted on Saturday and surely you wouldn't want me to skip posting something this cool:

Climbing walls always feels slightly magical in games, especially if for crime purposes, like in Heist Raccoon:

The end result is nice in hand-painted puzzle-platformer Unleaving (coming to Steam) but cor, I do prefer the texture of that full original painting:

I wonder if these are the hands drawing the hand-drawn violence of shmup ZOE Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A cool space scene for Ark Of The Kosmoz (coming to Itch, with an alpha demo there now), a "2D Survival-Roguelike that [tries] to mashup with auto battler and some RTS element":

A magical encounter for our wolf in Lost In Winter (coming to Steam):

What a lovely garden (and gardener) in (coming to Steam):

The great "Thief with guns" immersive sim Gloomwood (in early access on Steam) knows that parrying projectiles is cool, and even cooler if done using another projectile:

Excitable ducks in adventure game/beat 'em up Pho King My Life (coming to Steam):

Diorama-building sandbox Islands & Trains (coming to Steam) remains a cutie:

And I might regret posting this from 2% Milk, "a visual novel card game about biting the Magic Hands that milk you", but it presently appears to elicit a good kind of horror, maybe:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Comments
