Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Fishing rod violence and horrible udders
Admiring upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by retro-styled adventure games and city-builders, phenomenally cool fishing rod violence, and some sort of horrible sentient milk glands. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!
A striking scene in adventure game When You're Not Around:
#screenshotsaturday gameplay from my point-and-click game When You're Not Around— Kenneth Faigh (@kenneth_faigh) October 1, 2023
Talking about it in my first devlog here:https://t.co/FucNoEUcZx
New Devlog out next week!#gamedev #pixelart #indiedev #indiegame #pointandclick pic.twitter.com/v4XGXT2uo4
A look at the building of a more retro-styled adventure game, The Crimson Diamond (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Happy #screenshotsaturday! The Crimson Diamond is a mystery adventure game set in Ontario, Canada! Get to know the other guests at Crimson lodge, listen in on their conversations, and look for diamonds! Demo on Steam - Please wishlist! ✨ https://t.co/F8z0Ggwsyq #indiegame pic.twitter.com/pvvPwKeSY4— Julia Minamata (@JuliaMinamata) September 30, 2023
More retro stylings come from city-building sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday— Yesbox - Metropolis 1998 (@YesboxStudios) September 30, 2023
Hi SSS, I'm working on Metropolis 1998, an upcoming city builder game.
Currently I'm working on making multi-story building creation fun and easy for the players, as well as updating my 2D game to act like it's 3D 😓 pic.twitter.com/XA6LOfdwh3
Technically this isn't tagged as part of Screenshot Saturday but it was posted on Saturday and surely you wouldn't want me to skip posting something this cool:
Hot take i think modernizing tank controls is gonna be a sick game— Erik Skog (@erikskog_) September 30, 2023
+Re4 asmr inspired reload even though its a fishing rod pic.twitter.com/8uBe43LPtj
Climbing walls always feels slightly magical in games, especially if for crime purposes, like in Heist Raccoon:
Our master thief is sharpening his sneaking skills #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegames #gamedev pic.twitter.com/RB1frcDXV5— Heist Raccoon - Game (@HeistRacoon) October 1, 2023
The end result is nice in hand-painted puzzle-platformer Unleaving (coming to Steam) but cor, I do prefer the texture of that full original painting:
On this #ScreenshotSaturday, we bring you a dual perspective. Scene Screenshot: Discover a serene landscape with a twist—the subtle imperfection in the background stitching adds authenticity to our game world. Behind the Scenes: Explore the artistic process! #IndieGame pic.twitter.com/7jBD9CGUp1— Indie video game studio making Unleaving (@orangutanmatter) September 30, 2023
I wonder if these are the hands drawing the hand-drawn violence of shmup ZOE Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Finger Boss Fight 👇👇👇#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/X7BjYwswk8— Retchy (@Retchy) September 30, 2023
A cool space scene for Ark Of The Kosmoz (coming to Itch, with an alpha demo there now), a "2D Survival-Roguelike that [tries] to mashup with auto battler and some RTS element":
Somewhat draft/WIP cover art for the game.#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/vfPZa0dEqO— BinaryStella (@BinaryStellar) October 1, 2023
A magical encounter for our wolf in Lost In Winter (coming to Steam):
Since its #screenshotsaturday I got something for yall!— Liquid Pixel Games (@LiquidPxl) September 30, 2023
Happy weekend! pic.twitter.com/y2pYwBrxw8
What a lovely garden (and gardener) in (coming to Steam):
Autumn came so quickly! 🧡But that also means it's finally pumpkin time again🎃#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #cozygames #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/zjP0cSbg5o— Golembert | Studio Firlefanz (@studiofirlefanz) September 30, 2023
The great "Thief with guns" immersive sim Gloomwood (in early access on Steam) knows that parrying projectiles is cool, and even cooler if done using another projectile:
We're not in Realms Deep today (keep your eyes peeled for spooky season!), but I do have something to show: you can now shoot axes and hatchets out of the air!— Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) September 30, 2023
The doctor has been learning his own tricks.#gloomwood #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/IhLIDjulZh
Excitable ducks in adventure game/beat 'em up Pho King My Life (coming to Steam):
Why is there a pho king vending machine in the middle of the forest? Why are the ducks excited for it? All questions I don't have answers for.#screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/NmWOKCZiPU— Lam Nguyen (@LamsPoop) September 30, 2023
Diorama-building sandbox Islands & Trains (coming to Steam) remains a cutie:
Cozy choo choo train 🚂🥰#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ELs9qptvSy— Fabi Smith | Making Islands & Trains (@Just_Game_Dev) September 30, 2023
And I might regret posting this from 2% Milk, "a visual novel card game about biting the Magic Hands that milk you", but it presently appears to elicit a good kind of horror, maybe:
We are Goopy Games! We are making a visual novel about milking livestock 🥛 #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame #visualnovel pic.twitter.com/sH5rnb8ygb— Goopy Games - 2% Milk🥛 (@goopygames420) September 30, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?