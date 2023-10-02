Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Fishing rod violence and horrible udders

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by retro-styled adventure games and city-builders, phenomenally cool fishing rod violence, and some sort of horrible sentient milk glands. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

A striking scene in adventure game When You're Not Around:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A look at the building of a more retro-styled adventure game, The Crimson Diamond (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Happy #screenshotsaturday! The Crimson Diamond is a mystery adventure game set in Ontario, Canada! Get to know the other guests at Crimson lodge, listen in on their conversations, and look for diamonds! Demo on Steam - Please wishlist! ✨ https://t.co/F8z0Ggwsyq #indiegame pic.twitter.com/pvvPwKeSY4 — Julia Minamata (@JuliaMinamata) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

More retro stylings come from city-building sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam):

#screenshotsaturday



Hi SSS, I'm working on Metropolis 1998, an upcoming city builder game.



Currently I'm working on making multi-story building creation fun and easy for the players, as well as updating my 2D game to act like it's 3D 😓 pic.twitter.com/XA6LOfdwh3 — Yesbox - Metropolis 1998 (@YesboxStudios) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Technically this isn't tagged as part of Screenshot Saturday but it was posted on Saturday and surely you wouldn't want me to skip posting something this cool:

Hot take i think modernizing tank controls is gonna be a sick game



+Re4 asmr inspired reload even though its a fishing rod pic.twitter.com/8uBe43LPtj — Erik Skog (@erikskog_) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Climbing walls always feels slightly magical in games, especially if for crime purposes, like in Heist Raccoon:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The end result is nice in hand-painted puzzle-platformer Unleaving (coming to Steam) but cor, I do prefer the texture of that full original painting:

On this #ScreenshotSaturday, we bring you a dual perspective. Scene Screenshot: Discover a serene landscape with a twist—the subtle imperfection in the background stitching adds authenticity to our game world. Behind the Scenes: Explore the artistic process! #IndieGame pic.twitter.com/7jBD9CGUp1 — Indie video game studio making Unleaving (@orangutanmatter) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I wonder if these are the hands drawing the hand-drawn violence of shmup ZOE Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A cool space scene for Ark Of The Kosmoz (coming to Itch, with an alpha demo there now), a "2D Survival-Roguelike that [tries] to mashup with auto battler and some RTS element":

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A magical encounter for our wolf in Lost In Winter (coming to Steam):

Since its #screenshotsaturday I got something for yall!



Happy weekend! pic.twitter.com/y2pYwBrxw8 — Liquid Pixel Games (@LiquidPxl) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What a lovely garden (and gardener) in (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The great "Thief with guns" immersive sim Gloomwood (in early access on Steam) knows that parrying projectiles is cool, and even cooler if done using another projectile:

We're not in Realms Deep today (keep your eyes peeled for spooky season!), but I do have something to show: you can now shoot axes and hatchets out of the air!



The doctor has been learning his own tricks.#gloomwood #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/IhLIDjulZh — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Excitable ducks in adventure game/beat 'em up Pho King My Life (coming to Steam):

Why is there a pho king vending machine in the middle of the forest? Why are the ducks excited for it? All questions I don't have answers for.#screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/NmWOKCZiPU — Lam Nguyen (@LamsPoop) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Diorama-building sandbox Islands & Trains (coming to Steam) remains a cutie:

Cozy choo choo train 🚂🥰#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ELs9qptvSy — Fabi Smith | Making Islands & Trains (@Just_Game_Dev) September 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And I might regret posting this from 2% Milk, "a visual novel card game about biting the Magic Hands that milk you", but it presently appears to elicit a good kind of horror, maybe:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?