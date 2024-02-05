Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flushing the urinal and kiting the rat ball

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A urinal flushing in Deep State.
Image credit: Frogman Interactive
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. We're a bit short this week because of the rolling technical disaster that is modern Twitter, but I've still enjoyed ogling everything from a must-have immersive sim feature and a very unpleasant nighttime drive to lovely simulated water and strange spaceship shenanigans. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Considering that Deep State (coming to Steam) boasts that it "combines elements of the immersive sim genre with classic 90s FPS action", this feature should be considered mandatory:

I don't know what horror game AM is but I hate/love this:

Lovely bit of water in plant-growing simulation Idu (demo available on Itch.io), which I must now go play:

Wet on wet? Don't threaten me with a good time:

Lovely little respawn animation from this yet-unnamed game:

Swish superheroics from this mystery game:

Oh The Milk Lake (coming to Steam), you know I can't resist posting Emmer's anxious hands reaching for surfaces:

I like that Black Pellet (coming to Kickstarter) looks cool even with your standard capsule placeholder enemies:

I do not understand what is happening here in Jitter (website here), "a sci-fi exploration/survival game in which you take the role of a spaceship's AI" rescuing crew and rebuilding your ship, but don't you also want to know?:

Thank you, Beyond The Plastic Wall (coming to Steam), for some classic behind-the-scenes wiggling. I know it's simply a lighting effect but this always feels slightly magical to me:

A... problem...? ...in WizMUD (playable in your browser):

I dig the environmental sounds behind this 1-bit action in Repose:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

