Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Eerie moods and good vibes

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we're even heavier on vibes and moods than usual, and with only one retro-styled FPS for once! The vibes are plentiful and they are powerful and I hope you enjoy this latest selection of interesting and attractive indie games.

Whoa:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Damn this is good:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A wet scene in Beyond The Plastic Wall coming to Steam), "an atmosphere dense narrative exploration of isolation, love and the search for human connection set in the shadow of an ageless city":

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cool cooling towers in open-world hack 'n' slash V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):

One of the 10,000 cooling structures keeping the lower layers from becoming uninhabitable even for machine lifeforms#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/K3h83TnMdD — Pyro Lith (@LithPyro) June 3, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A wee stroll in... I'm not sure what this is:

Posting this as an early #screenshotsaturday , spent some time building this scene in unity including art direction and animation#gamedev #unity3d pic.twitter.com/JLx7mFEhBK — Antlers in the mist ↙↙↙ (@MDescurieux) June 2, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A lot to get my eyes around in "philosophical adventure game" Levels & Bosses (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I already enjoyed climbing a Brutalist tower in first-person platformer Beton Brutal (out now on Steam) and am very interested in exploring some sort of unreal water park too, presumably with an upcoming update or something?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking style to this (yes, the devs plan to add a walking animation so your shadow isn't A-posing):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A far cosier vibe than those in Catch & Cook: Fishing Adventure (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alright let's take a violence break, starting with this interesting idea for a ringleader enemy in retro-styled FPS Calcium Contract (coming to Steam):

This guy makes other enemies synchronize their attacks by drumming and can slow you down, effectively making the rest of the world go faster from your perspective. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/U5Kv8vh7Fc — Calcium Contract (@CalciumContract) June 3, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I like this move in VR shooter Gunday, but part of me does think it's not right if the player isn't doing an actual one-handed cartwheel handstand in their living room:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Practical office solutions in Lifelong:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Logging on for another day's work in turn-based tactical mech game Arc Seed (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Logging on for another night's slacking in visual novel The Snow Is Red (free prologue available on Itch):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Let's close out with Kitty Corner and the greatest of vibes from this "game designer" at cat game studio Devcats:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?