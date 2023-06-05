Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Eerie moods and good vibes
Empty cities, unnatural water parks, and more attractive indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we're even heavier on vibes and moods than usual, and with only one retro-styled FPS for once! The vibes are plentiful and they are powerful and I hope you enjoy this latest selection of interesting and attractive indie games.
Whoa:
금토일 작업한 거: 텍스쳐링, 모델링, 각종 에셋 + 음악#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gFpithiwmm— Sima Kim (@catpsalm) June 4, 2023
Damn this is good:
under a vaulted sky #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BdSStE6gNT— JacobPotterfield (@potterfield_art) June 4, 2023
A wet scene in Beyond The Plastic Wall coming to Steam), "an atmosphere dense narrative exploration of isolation, love and the search for human connection set in the shadow of an ageless city":
#screenshotsaturday https://t.co/R9s5jtf9ol pic.twitter.com/4flLJqlzE3— August Håkansson (@HakanssonAugust) June 3, 2023
Cool cooling towers in open-world hack 'n' slash V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):
One of the 10,000 cooling structures keeping the lower layers from becoming uninhabitable even for machine lifeforms#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/K3h83TnMdD— Pyro Lith (@LithPyro) June 3, 2023
A wee stroll in... I'm not sure what this is:
Posting this as an early #screenshotsaturday , spent some time building this scene in unity including art direction and animation#gamedev #unity3d pic.twitter.com/JLx7mFEhBK— Antlers in the mist ↙↙↙ (@MDescurieux) June 2, 2023
A lot to get my eyes around in "philosophical adventure game" Levels & Bosses (coming to Steam):
The Mangrove Machine.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #UE5 #gamedev #UnrealEngine #Steam pic.twitter.com/G8IjcVYKOL— Levels & Bosses: ProtoEternis (@LevelsandBosses) June 3, 2023
I already enjoyed climbing a Brutalist tower in first-person platformer Beton Brutal (out now on Steam) and am very interested in exploring some sort of unreal water park too, presumably with an upcoming update or something?
🌊BETON BATH🌊— Jamathan 👉 BETON BRUTAL is out! (@malitschek) June 3, 2023
🔊Sound on!🔊
Music by @MicFrog #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/3NQrS4uOmi
A striking style to this (yes, the devs plan to add a walking animation so your shadow isn't A-posing):
WIP#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xNG5YV0Lm1— Tenkaiyo (@Tenkaiyo) June 3, 2023
A far cosier vibe than those in Catch & Cook: Fishing Adventure (coming to Steam):
Happy #screenshotsaturday— Campfire Studio 🔥 Wishlist Catch & Cook 🎣 (@proj_delivery) June 3, 2023
We are small indie dev team working on super cozy and relaxing fishing adventure game☺️
Wishlist Catch and Cook ➡️ https://t.co/JmrmiwCiff (demo available!)#indiegame #indiedev #madewithunity #gamedev #lowpoly #Blender3d #CatchAndCook pic.twitter.com/dLrte1Y6c4
Alright let's take a violence break, starting with this interesting idea for a ringleader enemy in retro-styled FPS Calcium Contract (coming to Steam):
This guy makes other enemies synchronize their attacks by drumming and can slow you down, effectively making the rest of the world go faster from your perspective. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/U5Kv8vh7Fc— Calcium Contract (@CalciumContract) June 3, 2023
I like this move in VR shooter Gunday, but part of me does think it's not right if the player isn't doing an actual one-handed cartwheel handstand in their living room:
New move added! You can now handstand during a cartwheel by grabbing the floor #VR #VirtualReality #UE5 #UnrealEngine #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/7dCoxDlEDF— Jack Bognar (@Zimbombee) June 3, 2023
Practical office solutions in Lifelong:
For less travel to scopesoft's offices, move a workroom directly to where you are😏#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #UE4 pic.twitter.com/55QLz8vSB0— Rem (@RemzouzeIV) June 3, 2023
Logging on for another day's work in turn-based tactical mech game Arc Seed (coming to Steam):
It's #screenshotsaturday showing the Mech startup scene before entering combat!#pixelart #Mech #roguelite pic.twitter.com/gSRaq4K5vr— Massive Galaxy Studios (@massivegalaxy) June 3, 2023
Logging on for another night's slacking in visual novel The Snow Is Red (free prologue available on Itch):
good night.. #madewithunity #indiegame #vndev #visualnovel #pixelart #PS1 #lowpoly #ノベルゲーム #ドット絵 #HorrorGames #ホラーゲーム #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/JlvOeoGhBb— JADE 🥶 (@gumustdo) June 4, 2023
Let's close out with Kitty Corner and the greatest of vibes from this "game designer" at cat game studio Devcats:
Today is raining just dogs, the cats are always safely indoors (including our hero Fofiño) 🧡#screenshotsaturday #cats #CatsOfTwitter #gaming #CuteKittens #Caturday #gamedev #indiegame #godotengine pic.twitter.com/blyaHCudy6— devcats (@devcatsgames) June 3, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?