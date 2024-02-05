Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flushing the urinal and kiting the rat ball

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. We're a bit short this week because of the rolling technical disaster that is modern Twitter, but I've still enjoyed ogling everything from a must-have immersive sim feature and a very unpleasant nighttime drive to lovely simulated water and strange spaceship shenanigans. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Considering that Deep State (coming to Steam) boasts that it "combines elements of the immersive sim genre with classic 90s FPS action", this feature should be considered mandatory:

I don't know what horror game AM is but I hate/love this:

When the paranoia becomes overwhelming you can turn off the headlights to keep a low profile. This will will make it harder to see, but also harder to be seen. If only there was a way to fight back? Stay Tuned. #screenshotsaturday #horror #horrorgame #indiedev #HorrorCommunity pic.twitter.com/w0T63LbZdt — BrocBois Games (@BrocBoisGames) February 4, 2024

Lovely bit of water in plant-growing simulation Idu (demo available on Itch.io), which I must now go play:

For this #screenshotsaturday, I want to show the new dynamic water simulation I wrote for my plant simulation game. 🌊🌱 pic.twitter.com/quhyDgskpX — johann (@epcc10) February 3, 2024

Wet on wet? Don't threaten me with a good time:

Lovely little respawn animation from this yet-unnamed game:

Testing out this new respawn animation. Good thing vampires are immortal...#screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/A7PNKO0Abb — Pablo Cuello (@pablo__cuello) February 3, 2024

Swish superheroics from this mystery game:

Oh The Milk Lake (coming to Steam), you know I can't resist posting Emmer's anxious hands reaching for surfaces:

I like that Black Pellet (coming to Kickstarter) looks cool even with your standard capsule placeholder enemies:

I do not understand what is happening here in Jitter (website here), "a sci-fi exploration/survival game in which you take the role of a spaceship's AI" rescuing crew and rebuilding your ship, but don't you also want to know?:

Thank you, Beyond The Plastic Wall (coming to Steam), for some classic behind-the-scenes wiggling. I know it's simply a lighting effect but this always feels slightly magical to me:

i guess i should make these a bit more mobile viewing friendly!



got a lot of new ideas for improving this today, let’s how it shakes out! 🤞#indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cVRu9mk22A — August Håkansson's 115th dream ✨ (@HakanssonAugust) February 4, 2024

A... problem...? ...in WizMUD (playable in your browser):

Wtf who kited the ball of rats to spawn room ..not cool#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/FzEkXaDXt1 — WizMUD: A True Story (@wiz_mud) February 3, 2024

I dig the environmental sounds behind this 1-bit action in Repose:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?