Screenshot Saturday Mondays: mega-size edition

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week I have more games than usual to share because dang, so many things looked cool. Come admire!

An extremely cool scene from a (yet-unnamed?) game the creator describes as a "visual novel" with "a mix of these dioramas and free exploration segments":

Just some great violence:

I think this is from adventure game Birth (coming to Steam), which our Ed enjoyed when he played it at Not-E3. Either way, it's cool and horrible and cool:

wakin up & goin on the computer to make a video game is so absurdly fun#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rZdCX9z1VU — madison (@handfulofbugs) July 9, 2022

Some nice cities from Bulwark, a build-o-strategy game from the creator of The Falconeer:

Stylish turn-based cartoon violence in My Familiar (coming to Steam):

Nice circuitry puzzling in adventure game Mauvaises Herbes:

Hi everyone, some quick news about the puzzle gameplay! 🛠️



There are now 4 components to help you tweak the electrical signal, modifying its 𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲 (resistance or capacitor), 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 (inductor) & 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 (transistor)⚡️#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/0HQ6F5jdvd — Mauvaises Herbes (le jeu) (@MauvaisesHLeJeu) July 9, 2022

I don't really know what I'm looking at in this screenshot from "interplanetary action RPG" Batora: Lost Haven (coming to Steam), which is a good feeling:

We wanted to instil a sense of awe and wonder when players step into Batora: Lost Haven! Mahdzam is a truly unique environment which we hope you’ll all enjoy exploring when the time comes 🙏



Wishlist Batora: Lost Haven now! https://t.co/TI8KcwJ4lw#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/n37vNt9lTm — Batora: Lost Haven (@BatoraLostHaven) July 9, 2022

Loud shoot-o-platforming from Gun Devil (coming to Steam):

I first posted about drilly platformer Pepper Grinder on RPS way back in 2017, and it still looks good:

Not quite sure what's happening here in Dynopunk (coming to Steam), a visual novel set in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, but it's neat:

A cute look to 4X strategy game Flatlings:

City screens now show the time to complete a production, and expansions can be further away from the city centre as long as they are still connected to it. That builder unit is gonna get some wet feet, though. 😅#Flatlings #screenshotsaturday #indiegamedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/urTAGjvRn0 — Thomas Touzimsky (@touzimsky) July 9, 2022

After Ghostwire: Tokyo, I am very into glowing wire violence, like this in mythological action RPG Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars (coming to Steam):

I really like this prismatic, crystaline, foresty thing in metroidvania Doomblade (coming to Steam):

And to close, a yet-unnamed gentle sky adventure:

We’ve been working on a new game idea! Build up your plane and soar through the clouds in an adventure game with loose inspiration from ‘A Short Hike’, ‘Castle in the Sky’, and the adventures of Amelia Earhart. What do you think? #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/gVVsohSIib — Fat Alien Cat | Smash Crates! (@FatAlienCat) July 9, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?