Screenshot Saturday Mondays: mega-size edition

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
A young girl sat on a cushion paints a painting using a chair as an easel in an illustration from 'Lotus Bay. A summer on Cape Cod'.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week I have more games than usual to share because dang, so many things looked cool. Come admire!

An extremely cool scene from a (yet-unnamed?) game the creator describes as a "visual novel" with "a mix of these dioramas and free exploration segments":

Just some great violence:

I think this is from adventure game Birth (coming to Steam), which our Ed enjoyed when he played it at Not-E3. Either way, it's cool and horrible and cool:

Some nice cities from Bulwark, a build-o-strategy game from the creator of The Falconeer:

Stylish turn-based cartoon violence in My Familiar (coming to Steam):

Nice circuitry puzzling in adventure game Mauvaises Herbes:

I don't really know what I'm looking at in this screenshot from "interplanetary action RPG" Batora: Lost Haven (coming to Steam), which is a good feeling:

Loud shoot-o-platforming from Gun Devil (coming to Steam):

I first posted about drilly platformer Pepper Grinder on RPS way back in 2017, and it still looks good:

Not quite sure what's happening here in Dynopunk (coming to Steam), a visual novel set in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, but it's neat:

A cute look to 4X strategy game Flatlings:

After Ghostwire: Tokyo, I am very into glowing wire violence, like this in mythological action RPG Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars (coming to Steam):

I really like this prismatic, crystaline, foresty thing in metroidvania Doomblade (coming to Steam):

And to close, a yet-unnamed gentle sky adventure:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

