Screenshot Saturday Mondays: mega-size edition

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: mega-size editionAdmiring more upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week I have more games than usual to share because dang, so many things looked cool. Come admire!
An extremely cool scene from a (yet-unnamed?) game the creator describes as a "visual novel" with "a mix of these dioramas and free exploration segments":
village diorama, first implementation of the orbit camera #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/sEFvUmKIyW— JacobPotterfield (@potterfield_art) July 9, 2022
Just some great violence:
/cast knives#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/zBmde0yxj5— Tyler (@WizMUDFan91) July 9, 2022
I think this is from adventure game Birth (coming to Steam), which our Ed enjoyed when he played it at Not-E3. Either way, it's cool and horrible and cool:
wakin up & goin on the computer to make a video game is so absurdly fun#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rZdCX9z1VU— madison (@handfulofbugs) July 9, 2022
Some nice cities from Bulwark, a build-o-strategy game from the creator of The Falconeer:
Grids are for squares....#screenshotsaturday#bulwark #citybuildingoffthegrid pic.twitter.com/I7i4D8Qjy7— Tomas Sala (@FalconeerDev) July 9, 2022
Stylish turn-based cartoon violence in My Familiar (coming to Steam):
✌️🎃📢Yo #screenshotsaturday— My Familiar (@MrChintzy) July 9, 2022
S'more SFX flex 💪🔊💪#Pixelart #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/DLy85Qigoa
Nice circuitry puzzling in adventure game Mauvaises Herbes:
Hi everyone, some quick news about the puzzle gameplay! 🛠️— Mauvaises Herbes (le jeu) (@MauvaisesHLeJeu) July 9, 2022
There are now 4 components to help you tweak the electrical signal, modifying its 𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲 (resistance or capacitor), 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 (inductor) & 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 (transistor)⚡️#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/0HQ6F5jdvd
I don't really know what I'm looking at in this screenshot from "interplanetary action RPG" Batora: Lost Haven (coming to Steam), which is a good feeling:
We wanted to instil a sense of awe and wonder when players step into Batora: Lost Haven! Mahdzam is a truly unique environment which we hope you’ll all enjoy exploring when the time comes 🙏— Batora: Lost Haven (@BatoraLostHaven) July 9, 2022
Wishlist Batora: Lost Haven now! https://t.co/TI8KcwJ4lw#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/n37vNt9lTm
Loud shoot-o-platforming from Gun Devil (coming to Steam):
fightz#pixelart #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/Bv3Y4OcSOz— Agelvik (@Agelvik) July 9, 2022
I first posted about drilly platformer Pepper Grinder on RPS way back in 2017, and it still looks good:
careful where you point that thing#screenshotsaturday #PepperGrinderGame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/I4ZBzUHTxH— Riv (@Ahr_Ech) July 9, 2022
Not quite sure what's happening here in Dynopunk (coming to Steam), a visual novel set in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, but it's neat:
Another #screenshotsaturday, another #originalcharacter showcase!!!— Tomato Fantasy Games (@TomatoFantasyGm) July 9, 2022
Meet Bon!
This guy shows up at your workshop, demanding his cut of your weekly revenue, wyd?? 🫣#madewithunity #indiedev #indiegame #anthro #pixelart pic.twitter.com/FGymZeaecP
A cute look to 4X strategy game Flatlings:
City screens now show the time to complete a production, and expansions can be further away from the city centre as long as they are still connected to it. That builder unit is gonna get some wet feet, though. 😅#Flatlings #screenshotsaturday #indiegamedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/urTAGjvRn0— Thomas Touzimsky (@touzimsky) July 9, 2022
After Ghostwire: Tokyo, I am very into glowing wire violence, like this in mythological action RPG Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars (coming to Steam):
I can pull the mobs... literally! 🏋️♀️#Asterigos #indiedev #indiegame #Steam #PS5 #Xbox #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/nnrneVAqOo— Acme Gamestudio - ✨Asterigos: Curse of the Stars✨ (@AcmeGamestudio) July 9, 2022
I really like this prismatic, crystaline, foresty thing in metroidvania Doomblade (coming to Steam):
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction#Metroidvania #ScreenshotSaturday #DOOMBLADE #Unity2D #MadeWithUnity pic.twitter.com/xwiVoyD4O3— Muro Studios (@MuroStudios) July 9, 2022
And to close, a yet-unnamed gentle sky adventure:
We’ve been working on a new game idea! Build up your plane and soar through the clouds in an adventure game with loose inspiration from ‘A Short Hike’, ‘Castle in the Sky’, and the adventures of Amelia Earhart. What do you think? #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/gVVsohSIib— Fat Alien Cat | Smash Crates! (@FatAlienCat) July 9, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?