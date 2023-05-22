Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Neon nights and horrible squiggly beasts
Admiring more attractive and interesting indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. The difficulties of writing a column reliant upon a collapsing platform continue to be felt in a week when the #screenshotsaturday tag became overrun with spambots, but the games still shone through. This week, my eye was caught by colourful driving experiences in run 'n' guns and visual novels, multiple terrible squiggly beasts from horror games, a cute N64-style platformer, and lots more attractive and interesting indie games. Come see!
An intense little teaser for the next game from the studio behind Steel Assault:
Another small teaser of our next game. Our protagonist Angelo blazes across the highway in pursuit of his mark, deftly dodging both the corrupt NYPD and the ruthless Yakuza...#wip #screenshotsaturday #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/KM2NyUtCts— Zenovia Interactive (@SteelAssault) May 20, 2023
I didn't really enjoy the demo of the first Pixel Pulps game, Mothmen 1966, but the visual novel series is certainly striking:
BAHNSEN KNIGHTS is a game about a character who believes that Hell is not located below us, but rather above, and that tornadoes are like spinning angels claiming bodies for the Hellish skies. He makes a cult. And all members of the cult drive a Ford Sierra.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/DoUXkgueup— LCB Game Studio // ░P░I░X░E░L░ ░P░U░L░P░S░ (@lcbgamestudio) May 20, 2023
Honestly, I think immersive sim Etos might be breaking video game laws by building a turret which actually knows how to hit you:
Applying this sort of electrical arcing effect to horrible tarbeast strands is cool:
A SOLO horror video game called Neurosis made with @UnrealEngine #screenshotsaturday #screenshotdaturday pic.twitter.com/RYAd3kyLqh— Daniel Guevara M (@danigmos) May 20, 2023
While we're at it, enjoy another terrible stringy beast:
I'm prototyping something. A procedural giant monster on 3 lanky legs. Very early wip. Enjoy the weekend! #Godot4 #GodotEngine #screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiegame #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/9YdmH1qJik— devmar (@devinthewater) May 20, 2023
And why do I get the feeling this guy might soon have something horrible to show us? Either that or he's Venom Snake:
"He's been writhing in pain all night..."#lowpoly #gamedev #indiegame #horrorgames #indiehorror #horror #retrohorror #psx #screenshotsaturday #wrongorgan #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/S9fVTms4Oq— Wrong Organ (@Wrong_Organ) May 19, 2023
And, I guess Attack On Wendigo has one solution to all those terrible beasts:
I just wanna rip and tear flesh into pieces and I'm so bloody glad that gamedev allows me to make my carnage dreams come true!— Skinner Space (@SkinnerSpace) May 20, 2023
Attack on Wendigo is gonna come out next saturday!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #madewithunity #Unity3D #FPS #indiedev #indiegames #indiegamedev pic.twitter.com/Eft7qS5r0q
To cleanse your palate, a refreshing dive in N64-style platformer Cavern Of Dreams (coming to Steam):
taking a dip in the lake in my #n64 style 3d platformer, Cavern of Dreams... #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/yZ8iBFmLh7— Bynine Studio (@BynineB) May 20, 2023
I dig this "walking sim esque stuff [. . .] set in weird post-apocalyptic setting" from a dev whose dayjob is level design on Space Marine 2:
figuring out the final area...hmm..#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/NPwuOfGMX5— Nikolay Tsoy (@n_tsoy) May 20, 2023
*designs system to make the turret lead its shots*— Mab - Working on ETOS (@Mab_Devv) May 20, 2023
turret: *accurately leads its shots*
"wtf how is it hitting me"#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #unity3d #immersivesim #gamedev pic.twitter.com/5GPx5ynQXi
The "free-form, momentum-based platformer" Buzz (coming to Itch) seems a game we'll need to have in our hands to really understand but I'm curious:
A few quick levels from BUZZ for #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamemaker pic.twitter.com/Y4O3kT5mcV— Marty (@LAUNDRY_GAMES) May 20, 2023
Finally, a game captures the anime violence of Friday night scraps outside the pub on my street:
Boss battle in the apartment area. #gamedev #indiedev #UE4 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/dw9tFXS0kb— Wazen K (@Assault_Spy) May 19, 2023
Not this anime violence though, this has more cool posing than we can summon:
"Wip" Part_1— 2P (@2PJoin) May 20, 2023
--#unity3d #madewithunity #realtimevfx #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #stylized #anime #toon pic.twitter.com/dne51QElPH
And let's close on big moves in fighting game Fight.EXE (earlier demo available on Itch):
HAND IS HEALING SLOWLY, BUT I MADE A NEW SUPER FLASH#screenshotsaturday #fightEXE pic.twitter.com/n4RsydzvOa— SolidValentine (Play fight.exe demo) (@ValentineSolid) May 21, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?