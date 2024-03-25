Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Please put grappling hooks in more Soulslikes (and all other games)

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by the feature every single video game on this green Earth should have (a grappling hook), along with waterparks, a plant knight, a chunky shotgun, a kitbashed hovercarrier, and heaps more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Perhaps following Sekiro's example, upcoming soulslike Cerulean Singe (coming to Steam) understands that you can add a grappling hook to just about anything:

new grapple hook mechanic for my game#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gQoV7XxumT — pl0s (@pl0s_) March 23, 2024

More ridiculous violence from Cruel (coming to Steam):

An excellent knight in "2D plant horror boss rush" game Perennial Order (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I always like seeing how things change over the course of development, so here's something terrible from Lovecraftian survival horror The Sinking City 2 (coming via Kickstater):

"From the shadows of imagination emerges the evolution of an eternal nightmare..."



📽️ The road from first iterations to final design of our eldritch monster. Any ideas on what its name is?#Lovecraftian #SurvivalHorror #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/wVPzpAYH8r — The Sinking City 2 (@thesinkingcity) March 23, 2024

Cute hub world in "bullet hell dungeon crawler" Cyber Strike (coming to Steam):

🚨BREAKING🚨



It’s #screenshotsaturday ‼️



Here’s the finished first section of the hub world for Cyber Strike!



Let me know your thoughts in the reply’s below!#pixelart #gamedev #indiegames pic.twitter.com/wlg9bYZyJk — Cyber Strike - WISHLIST ON STEAM (@CyberStrikeHQ) March 23, 2024

A right chunky shotgun in immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):

I remain keen to wander this endless procedurally generated PS1-style city:

Finally had some time to work on this again, so here's a little walk around the block for #screenshotsaturday. pic.twitter.com/AblRKy9xzB — Tzschk (@tzschk) March 23, 2024

Going deep in detail on puzzle platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with ademo there now):

I'm building this game LITERALLY one pixel at the time...#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/dMzy6kbIQT — Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) March 23, 2024

Proudly boasting their games are "inspired by the music and art of heavy metal", the makers of Valfaris and Slain: Back From Hell announce a sequel:

I've been watching the development of waterpark build-o-management game Aqua Mundo (coming to Steam) across months of Screenshot Saturdays, and it's starting to look really good:

Retro-style cooperative hack 'n' slash action with a honking great beast here in Abathor coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

In @Abathor_game 🎮, the epic new & retro arcade game, there are plenty of amazing levels waiting for you!



⚔️ Can you and your friends defeat this gigantic snake? 🐍



💻 Add it to your Steam wishlist now! 🌟#ScreenshotSaturday #Retro #Arcade pic.twitter.com/stOtyd9GNZ — JanduSoft - Porting & Publishing (@JanduSoft) March 23, 2024

I would have really enjoyed a breakdown of all the parts this is kitbashed from ("it's really just a bunch of boat parts with a thruster slapped on," he explained in another tweet), but it's a nice result in Visegunne:

Totally kitbashed this carrier sprite together just so I could let this jet boss do a mid-air vertical takeoff. It's silly but I kind of love it, haha.#gamedev #indiedev #indiedeveloper #screenshotsaturday #pixelart pic.twitter.com/AT3R9XYlzm — Jason Koohi (@zanrai_int) March 23, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?