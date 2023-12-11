Screenshot Saturday Mondays: RULES OF NATURE!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A giant colourful snake built from a vast stone tunnel in Being and Becoming.
Image credit: Ichthys
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, like many weeks, my head is full of Metal Gear Rising's RULES OF NATURE. But unlike most weeks, it feels relevant. This week I saw an indie game where you slow-mo slice weapons and armour off robots in a forest and oh, that's doubly rules of nature right there. Plenty of other attractive and interesting indie games are about too, come have a look!

Before we get to the Rules Of Nature, let's consider the other rules of nature. The lesson to take away from Mohrta is surely to leave livestock, crops and machinery alone:

#Drive Rally (coming to Steam) surely is teaching us to take special care on country roads:

"Bug or feature?" I must ask metroidvania Mainasutto: I'm Not Alone (coming to Steam). Hmm. With this kind of recklessness, I'll remind you to guard against all risk of fire:

In The Same Boat (coming to Steam) reminds us there's work in this play, and so we must enjoy the countryside and respect its life and work:

I'm not sure this counts as help to keep all water clean:

While I do understand that Robobeat (coming to Steam) is a rhythm shooter, I will still remind to make no unnecessary noise:

I do understand that a 'man overboard' scenario is quite dire but adventure game The M/S Cornelia II Incident (coming to Steam) still needs to protect wildlife, plants and trees and absolutely should not chop down that tree:

I'm still not sure what Ryan Corniel's 3D puppetry (controlled with Index controllers) is for, so I'll cautiously say to keep your dogs under close control, or dogmen, or whatevers:

I don't care if your mech can fly, Nightshift Galaxy, I still think you need to use gates and stiles to cross fences, hedges and walls:

Always take your litter home, Sulfur (coming to Steam):

I suspect metroidvania Being And Becoming (coming to Steam via Kickstarter) is showing us what happens to a society when you don't fasten all gates:

I'm not entirely sure what makes this a horror game and I'm not sure I want to find out, so let's consider it a reminder to keep to public paths across farmland:

Lastly, never forget the most important rule of nature: Yes! Yes! Split it wide open!

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

