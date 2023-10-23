Screenshot Saturday Mondays: More Moebius and a big bat battle

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by Moebius-styled violence, a big bat, a Devil Daggers demake, a miniature mech, and heaps more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

I had wondered about the name of horror shooter Samurai Unicorn (coming to Steam) and sure, I guess this does explain that other half in part, a bit:

Every time new people find us through the gunplay teasers, they seem really confused by the name... So here's some WIP gameplay of the Unicorn abilities in a newly completed area of the Goliath Offices.#screenshotsaturday #IndieDevs #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/YpBMw8IouE — Samurai Unicorn | Wishlist on Steam (@SamUni_PS1) October 21, 2023

An intense battle (bat, yeah?) in roguelikelike twin-stick shooter Star Of Providence:

Given how much Xtal (coming to Steam) reminds me of gentle explore 'em up Sable, what with both drawing from the style of French artist Moebius, it is surprising to see cool violence in this style:

Watch the Seeker unleash a variety of dynamic melee attacks and change up the moveset in this sneak peek! ⚔️💥#IndieGame #GameDev #IndieDev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/333qr0VDEL — True Colors - Wishlist XTAL! (@TrueColorsDev) October 20, 2023

Cute bants in the "musical, hand-drawn adventure" Koira (coming to Steam):

A nice spot of downtime in metroidvania Being And Becoming (coming to Steam), though I hope the statue has a bit more life in the finished game:

Lo-fi warbling in Demi Daggers, seemingly a demake of the delightful Devil Daggers (from a dev who has previously demade Doom, Another World, and more):

Can't believe sci-fi adventure game Enigma Station (coming to Steam) papped me deep in thought with my galaxy brain:

What a cheery minimech in Jetpack Squad:

Yes, mini mech. Had too much fun tuning the physics model, and then modelling it inside out. Fully procedural, physics based. #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #mech pic.twitter.com/2PEm4lLvwd — Alexey Abramenko (@vapgames) October 14, 2023

I do like an improvised environmental weapon so I appreciate this trash can Captain America action in Fallen Aces (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Trash can lids double as a shield and a frisbee. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #FPS pic.twitter.com/utYaHg9Ou3 — Trey Powell Fallen Aces (DEMO OUT NOW YA MOOK!) (@TreyPowell1964) October 14, 2023

The second room here from metroidvania platformer The Nexatli Expedition (demo available here) made me remember Whitaker Wright's underwater 'ballroom' and frankly that would be reason enough to share this:

If you have enough life you can dive a little longer than usual.

That can easily lead you to some early power-ups, but also some very weird-looking places.#screenshotsaturday #UE5 #metroidvania pic.twitter.com/sD0Iy9jqaf — DarkStar (@ShiningCrusader) October 21, 2023

I'm glad that action-RPG Rifted Worlds will let me truly inhabit my character as my real-world self:

Finally, you can fulfill your fantasy of being a terrible houseguest!#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/rqjCBNnfqB — Ham Creature Sam (@the_MegaByte) October 21, 2023

These ten words and 11 seconds certainly have my interest:

making a game about magical creatures lost in a city#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/zWjSHQ2lfR — Yan (@yookond) October 21, 2023

I always appreciate low-tech solutions as much as high-tech flash, like these spindle 'waterfalls' in diorama builder Islands & Trains (coming to Steam):

still dabbling with my mesh-rotating waterfall setup due to no shader understanding whatsoever 🫠😂#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ql5L0UDHTz — Fabi Smith | Making Islands & Trains (@Just_Game_Dev) October 21, 2023

I really like the idea and the visual of summoning my own personal moon for guidance and violence, as seen in the latest dev vlog from this yet-unnammed (I think?) Southern Gothic FPS:

Showing off the new cave dungeon with the Familiar and Lunar Reflection spells. Familiar summons a spirit-wolf companion. Lunar Reflection summons a mini-moon that mixes with your torpefy spell. Many new textures and sounds are on display too. #screenshotsaturday #gzdoom #gamedev pic.twitter.com/4bFDKuIRPt — Lugh (@lbmarshallv) October 21, 2023

Let's close out with over-enthustiastic physics (and solid joke timing) from "casual fishing simulation" Aquamariner (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?