Screenshot Saturday Mondays: More Moebius and a big bat battle

Moebius-style scenes in Xtal.
Image credit: True Colors
Alice O'Connor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by Moebius-styled violence, a big bat, a Devil Daggers demake, a miniature mech, and heaps more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

I had wondered about the name of horror shooter Samurai Unicorn (coming to Steam) and sure, I guess this does explain that other half in part, a bit:

An intense battle (bat, yeah?) in roguelikelike twin-stick shooter Star Of Providence:

Given how much Xtal (coming to Steam) reminds me of gentle explore 'em up Sable, what with both drawing from the style of French artist Moebius, it is surprising to see cool violence in this style:

Cute bants in the "musical, hand-drawn adventure" Koira (coming to Steam):

A nice spot of downtime in metroidvania Being And Becoming (coming to Steam), though I hope the statue has a bit more life in the finished game:

Lo-fi warbling in Demi Daggers, seemingly a demake of the delightful Devil Daggers (from a dev who has previously demade Doom, Another World, and more):

Can't believe sci-fi adventure game Enigma Station (coming to Steam) papped me deep in thought with my galaxy brain:

What a cheery minimech in Jetpack Squad:

I do like an improvised environmental weapon so I appreciate this trash can Captain America action in Fallen Aces (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

The second room here from metroidvania platformer The Nexatli Expedition (demo available here) made me remember Whitaker Wright's underwater 'ballroom' and frankly that would be reason enough to share this:

I'm glad that action-RPG Rifted Worlds will let me truly inhabit my character as my real-world self:

These ten words and 11 seconds certainly have my interest:

I always appreciate low-tech solutions as much as high-tech flash, like these spindle 'waterfalls' in diorama builder Islands & Trains (coming to Steam):

I really like the idea and the visual of summoning my own personal moon for guidance and violence, as seen in the latest dev vlog from this yet-unnammed (I think?) Southern Gothic FPS:

Let's close out with over-enthustiastic physics (and solid joke timing) from "casual fishing simulation" Aquamariner (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

