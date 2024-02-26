If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Teleporting cigarettes

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

A mysterious pink hall filled with hardware in a Dire screenshot.
Image credit: World Ø
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by hugging pocket monsters, schoolyard violence, a "weirdass, janky imsim... thing" with teleporting cigarettes, and more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Take a farming game, add Pokémon, then season with love (an ingredient which Palworld substituted with murder), and perhaps you too will create this scene from Leafblade:

I assume this former Id Software level designer's solo game isn't always this laid back, unless the giant sword is for chopping firewood:

We're so used to cool movement tricks being limited to players that it's always alarming (but quite cool) when enemies use them too:

A great mood to this scene from first-person explorer Dire (in early access on Itch, with a demo on Game Jolt):

That's a clever touch in stylish shooter Texnoplazm (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A nice little cutscene from Fortune&Glory:

A "weirdass, janky imsim... thing" sounds right up my alley:

This is a cute scene, and I'm especially interested by the replies where the dev explains they're "trying to recreate the feeling of planning a hike" as you plan routes and pick items as your dwarf, you know, attempts to "make a cave into a new home by killing gods that inhabite it":

Aw that's nice, Koira (coming to Steam):

Nightshift Galaxy continues to look neat:

Playground violence in Project Sugar:

Having played the demo for Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I appreciate quite how intimidating this is in the Freelancer-y spaceship sandbox:

And to close, I do like the flashy violence in 13z:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Awaiting cover image

Koira

PC

Texnoplazm

PC

See 1 more

Underspace

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Indie Indiescovery PC RPG Science Fiction Screenshot Saturday Screenshot Saturday Mondays Shooter Simulation
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments