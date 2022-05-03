Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips.

Look, I know I'm already running late on a series I revived only last week, but Monday was a bank holiday so we're reconvening later than usual to admire screenshots and clips of upcoming indie games. This weekend, my eye was caught by a rocketjumping skeleton, a little guy of meat, and some very nice clours.

Just a little guy in this adventure game (which I think doesn't yet have a name?):

Megastructure mountaineering game Lorn's Lure has such a mood:

From the infinite sands, the Dead City rises#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/1SSp2dyg16 — r u b e k i (@_rubeki) May 1, 2022

An appealing hands-on inventory in first-person shooter _gossMAT:

Call me basic, but I can't resist a skeleton rocketjumping in Enchain:

I have no idea what Colorfiction is working on, but I dig it:

finally got to the color part of the project (its been all fiction😅) in bliss #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/jqadCTLwGQ — colorfiction (@colorfiction) April 30, 2022

I have no idea what this is either, other than lovely:

Even outside the trenches, World War 1 survival horror game Conscript looks dreadfully claustrophobic:

God knows 'twere better to be deep

Pillowed in silk and scented down,

Where Love throbs out in blissful sleep,

Pulse nigh to pulse, and breath to breath,

Where hushed awakenings are dear...

But I've a rendezvous with Death#screenshotsaturday #survivalhorror #ww1 #conscript pic.twitter.com/dmdkiqF7MH — CONSCRIPT - WISHLIST NOW ☠️ (@ConscriptGame) April 30, 2022

I like the 2D/3D style and soothing sound of anime boyband JRPG Full Circle:

New Updates! Underground locations are a thing now. And feel the world more alive with birds reacting to the environment. I also wrote new music to try out a different mood. (Sound On🔊)#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #indiedev pic.twitter.com/fiaEgxibHa — FULL CIRCLE | 2nd Player Games (@2ndPlayerGames) April 30, 2022

Good to see experiments, like feeling out interesting obstacles for multiplayer parkour game Chase Rush:

#screenshotsaturday working on level design!

I'm trying different layouts of obstacles. I want to create a fun and interesting environment to play with these movement mechanics. #indiegame #indiegamedev #gamedevelopment #gamedev pic.twitter.com/a2X2JCcHtB — Amfibio (@amfib_io) April 30, 2022

It's not technically part of Screenshot Saturday, so consider this peek at Duke Smoochem 3D's astonishing chronicle of modern English society to be a bonus:

Neil Parish MP crashes a tractor full of pornography into the House of Commons, in Duke Nukem 3D pic.twitter.com/UQCFsuQRRh — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) May 2, 2022

What caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?