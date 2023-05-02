Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Flushing the tutorial out the airlock

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (or Tuesday, after a holiday weekend like this), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by weird musical contraptions, a quiet moment on the balcony with a cup of coffee, chill building, frozen sledding, and the ability to skip a game's tutorial so hard that it sinks to the bottom of the sea. Come admire all these interesting and attractive indies with me!

Submarine horror game Full Fathom (coming to Steam) will let you flush the totally-not-Clippit tutorial out the airlock, which is the best way I've ever seen to skip a tutorial:

Don't want the pseudo tutorial? Flush it out the airlock#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ICzs0wwDjB — Monad 𒉎 (@monad_of_eirye) April 29, 2023

As a huge fan of chilling out on balconies in the Blade Runner game and 30 Flights Of Loving, among others, I'm so up for this opportunity in this retro-styled FPS. I don't know if it has a name yet but I can tell you that yes, you can flush the toilet.

After having looked at other screenshots and videos of music-making contraptions in Distraction Machine (coming to Steam), honestly this makes perfect sense in comparison:

It's #ScreenshotSaturday! Distraction Machine is coming soon! If you like music composition, puzzles, and narrative based games give us a wishlist.



Here's to being more like Devante - unbothered. moisturized. happy. in our lane. focused. flourishing. pic.twitter.com/GLTr3B7t4h — Miscellaneum Studios (@Misc_Studios) April 29, 2023

Aircraft carrier wargaming is outside my wheelhouse but I do like seeing planes lining up to take flight like baby birds in Task Force Admiral - Vol.1: American Carrier Battles (coming to Steam):

Check out our Air Plot tools improvements in full swing for #screenshotsaturday. As a search mission is being readied, space has to be cleared, aircraft have to be prepped. Watch as their position & readiness are now updated in real time on the interface!😎#gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/yIlKRh7qdH — Drydock Dreams Games (@DrydockDreams) April 29, 2023

My mind reels looking at the many UI elements of Debt Deadline, an RPG with "a crazy story engine that changes every time you play":

Early UI concept. What do you think?

This digital entertainment creation is tailored by your decisions. Every path you choose can lead you either to scale up in the criminal underworld or drive you towards insanity. #DEBTDEADLINE #indiedev #indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/VoQyKLE4QW — 𝕎𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕘 ℕ𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕟 (@WhisperingNMan) April 29, 2023

I could really go for some Saturn Spots in immersive sim Spectra, but please don't confuse it with Saturn Spot dog food:

What a cheery friend in World Of Horror (currently in early acccess on Steam and Itch) :D

<< ...she hasn't been the same since she came back. >>#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2NEDzfAlOX — WORLD OF HORROR (@panstasz) April 29, 2023

I'm keeping an eye out for the impending launch of That Which Gave Chase (coming to Itch.io), a dogsledding horror game about taking a scientist back to an abandoned expedition:

Time spent on big doors is never wasted, The Age Of Hell (coming to Steam):

Did I spend 4 hours making a door? Yes

Do I regret it? Possibly

Would I do it again? Absofuckinglutely#screenshotsaturday #ageofhell #gzdoom pic.twitter.com/j0TH4eGQq7 — Bridgeburner (@Bridgeburner4) April 29, 2023

A striking end to karaoke in yakuza beat 'em up Fading Afternoon (coming to Steam):

Gentle times in "minimalist building strategy game" Tiny Atolls (coming to Steam):

A thoroughly unpleasant scene in this yet-untitled retro horror game (currently codenamed Ground Zero):

Screenshot from one of our cutscenes. We're using motion capture on her but hand-keying the monsters.



We're trying to capture that authentic 90s magic that Capcom and others perfected back in the day.#survivalhorror #IndieGameDev #ResidentEvil #HorrorGames #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/p6swsQLHrC — Malformation Games (@MalformationAB) April 29, 2023

And we close with our weekly visit to Grappling Hook Corner, enjoying an ability that'll surely be abused to delightfully daft ends in this yet-unnamed immersive sim:

A while ago @mindthunk suggested that the tripline should be magnetic

The tripline is now magnetic

Im sure there is absolutely no way that someone could use this to completely break the game#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #unity3d #immersivesim #gamedev pic.twitter.com/cx4afyA0dl — Mab (@Mab_Devv) April 29, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?