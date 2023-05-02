If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Flushing the tutorial out the airlock

Admiring more attractive and interesting indie games

A strange schoolgirl in a World of Horror screenshot.
Image credit: panstasz
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (or Tuesday, after a holiday weekend like this), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by weird musical contraptions, a quiet moment on the balcony with a cup of coffee, chill building, frozen sledding, and the ability to skip a game's tutorial so hard that it sinks to the bottom of the sea. Come admire all these interesting and attractive indies with me!

Submarine horror game Full Fathom (coming to Steam) will let you flush the totally-not-Clippit tutorial out the airlock, which is the best way I've ever seen to skip a tutorial:

As a huge fan of chilling out on balconies in the Blade Runner game and 30 Flights Of Loving, among others, I'm so up for this opportunity in this retro-styled FPS. I don't know if it has a name yet but I can tell you that yes, you can flush the toilet.

After having looked at other screenshots and videos of music-making contraptions in Distraction Machine (coming to Steam), honestly this makes perfect sense in comparison:

Aircraft carrier wargaming is outside my wheelhouse but I do like seeing planes lining up to take flight like baby birds in Task Force Admiral - Vol.1: American Carrier Battles (coming to Steam):

My mind reels looking at the many UI elements of Debt Deadline, an RPG with "a crazy story engine that changes every time you play":

I could really go for some Saturn Spots in immersive sim Spectra, but please don't confuse it with Saturn Spot dog food:

What a cheery friend in World Of Horror (currently in early acccess on Steam and Itch) :D

I'm keeping an eye out for the impending launch of That Which Gave Chase (coming to Itch.io), a dogsledding horror game about taking a scientist back to an abandoned expedition:

Time spent on big doors is never wasted, The Age Of Hell (coming to Steam):

A striking end to karaoke in yakuza beat 'em up Fading Afternoon (coming to Steam):

Gentle times in "minimalist building strategy game" Tiny Atolls (coming to Steam):

A thoroughly unpleasant scene in this yet-untitled retro horror game (currently codenamed Ground Zero):

And we close with our weekly visit to Grappling Hook Corner, enjoying an ability that'll surely be abused to delightfully daft ends in this yet-unnamed immersive sim:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, walking simulators, weird little spooky indies, chunky revolvers, mods, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch