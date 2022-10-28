Sega plan more remakes and remasters, but still aiming to create revolutionary "super game"

Sega announced last year that they intended to create what they called a "super game", a huge project with global appeal which could cost as much as $1 billion to develop. In their latest company report, Sega offered an update, saying that they're targeting relese by March 2026 and hope the in-development project will appeal to streamers.

In a message in their latest financial report, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi writes that they want to create projects that "cause social phenomena".

"One strategy for generating such hit titles is the creation of a 'Super Game' - a large-scale global title. We’re currently developing such a game, targeting release by the fiscal year ending March 2026," says the report. "The ultimate goal in the 'Super Game' strategy is to create a game so revolutionary that it attracts far more active users than any of the Group’s games to date.

"One key to achieving this goal is whether we can draw together a large community, involving not only players but also streamers who stream the game and viewers who watch their videos," Satomi continues. "If we can set off this kind of virtuous cycle, I believe reaching target lifetime sales for the 'Super Game' of ¥100.0 billion is entirely feasible." ¥100 billion is around £584m.

Although the "super game" is part of Sega's long-term strategy, between now and March 2024 the report says the Japanese publisher intends to reinforce "the earnings base by strengthening the global branding of existing IPs." That's an extremely corporate way of saying they're continuing to invest in their existing game series, including Persona, Yakuza/Like A Dragon, Total War and Sonic. This includes a "focus on remaking and remastering existing IPs and support[ing] subscription-based services to prolong product life cycles."

There's no mention of which Sega studio is developing the so-called "super game", although it's worth mentioning that Sega have invested heavily in PC developers over the past 10-15 years. They own studios including Relic Software, Sports Interactive, Creative Assembly and Two Point Software. Their Japanese developers have also invested in PC ports, including for games in the Persona and Like A Dragon series.

In any case, if there are to be more remakes in Sega's future, I choose to believe I'm getting the Championship Manager 2 Italia re-release I've always wanted before the super game lands.