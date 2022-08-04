Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened remake now has a trailer and Kickstarter

My first encounter with Frogwares' Sherlock Holmes games was the Consolevania drubbing of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, but the series has come a long way since. Alice loved last year's Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, which stars a young, hot Holmes.

As CJ reported last week, Frogwares now intend to close the circle by pitting hot Holmes against (hot?) Cthulhu creatures in a remake of 2007's The Awakened. Its Kickstarter project launched today and there's a reveal trailer below.

Frogwares describe the project as a "ground up" remake of The Awakened, with a completely rewritten story so that it acts as a continuation from Chapter One. It sounds, really, like it's less a remake than a total do-over of the common idea of pitting Sherlock Holmes against tentacle monsters.

The Awakened Kickstarter is now live, and at the time of writing is £55,041 towards its relatively paltry £58,548 goal. That doesn't seem like enough money to deliver a game of this scope or polish, particularly given the Kickstarter page also says that Frogwares "are a team of around 90+ people."

However, the added wrinkle is that Frogwares are based in the Ukraine. "Under normal circumstances, we would secure the funding for our next game ourselves from the sales of our previous titles and plan development accordingly," reads the Kickstarter's 'Risks and challenges' section. "But this war is continually throwing new challenges at us that each time requires we stop, regroup and adapt. This takes time, effort, and in many cases money that was normally set aside to fund the production of the game. This is why we have chosen to run a crowdfunding campaign."

If you're a fan of Holmes, Frogwares' take on the character, or their other horror game The Sinking City, head over to the Kickstarter page where you'll find more info on its story and systems.