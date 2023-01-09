If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sons Of The Forest will have a three-limbed mutant companion and enemy monsters with personalities

No no no no no no

Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
A monster stalks towards you in the forest

The monsters lurking within Sons Of The Forest may have been delayed, but they're still very much coming to get you. We're creeping ever closer to the hit survival sequel's February 23rd release date, but IGN have lead the foray with a hands-on preview that reveals a little more about what to expect. Expect mutants with improved AI and individual tastes, better building, and companions you can boss around.

We've already glimpsed most of the new monsters in trailers, but this is the first time we've learned about their personalities. Developers Endnight Games told IGN that there's a whole system at play, where some enemies "have leadership qualities that can influence the decisions of others and even promote ideas in their ranks, such as religion". The mutants apparently all have "their own tastes, desires and proclivities", though IGN reporter Dale Driver was very much told that rather than shown it. Who knows how meaningful or noticeable it will be in practice.

Driver does say the AI feels much improved over the last game, with the sense that they were creating plans and reacting to him rather than mindlessly charging about. The original Forest's mutants would sometimes stare and lurk rather than just attack, so it's neat to hear they're leaning into more menacing behaviour. Driver says they'd attack his buildings when he wasn't watching them, and retreat once he'd dispatched some of their raiding party.

Companions are the other major headline. You start off with Kelvin, a soldier with head trauma who you can command to gather building materials. There's also a clip where he wordlessly points at an approaching gang of mutants sneaking up behind the player, which is charmingly eery. If you treat him poorly he'll get upset and become less productive, though there's a three-limbed mutant you can recruit later on if he gets too surly.

Giving you an AI you can assign busy work to is a neat idea, and works great in Deep Rock Galactic. It's nonetheless funny that we're hailing reduced engagement with a core part of a game as a genre innovation.

IGN's preview has more details I haven't gone into, so give it a watch. It mentions mutant wars, a map that's four times as big as the original, and an overhauled building system that lets you place every plank.

The original Forest is still very much worth venturing into. It's available for £16/$20/€17 on Steam.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch