Sorry, I don't have a hot take on Microsoft buying Activision BlizzardWelp
I just think the whole situation sucks ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I just think the whole situation sucks ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Activision Blizzard worker group say Microsoft's purchase doesn't change their goals
Whatever happens to Kotick, there's lots of work to do
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox adds cooperative multiplayer
It's for local co-op, but you can work around that to play online
Microsoft are buying Activision Blizzard for $69 billion
EXCUSE ME, WHAT?
Season 2 of Netflix's Dota animated series is out now
More blood and politics
Activision Blizzard worker group say Microsoft's purchase doesn't change their goals
Whatever happens to Kotick, there's lots of work to do
Rainbow Six Extraction PC performance: the best settings to use
Operators and optimisations
Best Welgun loadout in Warzone
Beam down your enemies with this low-recoil SMG
How to get Mora in Genshin Impact
No more scrounging around
We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes
Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes