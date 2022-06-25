If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Space Bob Vs. The Replicons looks like a 2D No Man's Sky

Launched a heart attack in 2018
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Space Bob tethers gathered resources to his lander ship on a procedurally generated planet surface in Space Bob vs. The Replicons.

Space Bob vs. The Replicons is an ambitious 2D game about flying your spaceship onto a procedurally generated planet surface, gathering resources and tethering them to your ship, then blasting back into orbit to explore more of outerspace. There's a new trailer for it below, but it's not a new game. Space Bob launched in 2018, sold poorly, and then its developer left the games industry. That developer is returning now to take a second swing at the game and released a major update earlier this week.

Here's the new trailer:

Watch on YouTube

I like that you have the physically drag the resources you're gathering around and then pin them to your ship before takeoff. The novelty of physics simulations never wore off for me.

The new update, as described on Steam, overhauls Space Bob's combat, doubling the fire rate of every gun, increasing the number of enemies, and revising their behaviour to make them more interesting to avoid or fight. There are also quality of life improvements to the game's camera, difficulty settings and more. Honestly, it reads like a list of (now resolved) reasons why Space Bob didn't get much notice back in 2018. (I'm betting that the name didn't help, either.)

It did apparently get some notice, mind you, with a couple of pre-release GIFs of the game raking in about half a million views after being heavily upvoted on Reddit. The update and new trailer have had a pretty good reception on Reddit, too, with the additional detail that the developer had a heart attack one week after the game's initial release.

If exploring, physically plundering, and fighting spiderbots sounds like a lark, Space Bob vs. The Replicons is currently 75% off on Steam, making it £2.74/€3.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch