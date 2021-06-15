If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Space station management sim Starmancer hits early access in August

It's inspired by Dwarf Fortress
Starmancer has very nice blocky rooms, this one is a farm! There's a little guy tending to some crops.

If you're looking for a game like Rimworld that zooms you up to the stars to organise a space station, rather a land colony, then you might be interest in Starmancer. Developed by Ominux Games and published by Chucklefish, Starmancer is a space station management sim in which you play as an AI tasked with looking after squishy humans. It's heading to early access on August 5th.

If there's one thing I admire about management sims set in space, it's that they're usually very colourful. I like the look of Starmancer because it doesn't look too futuristic either. In lots of the rooms there's just normal wallpaper, and you can even spot a jukebox in the bedroom. Not everything has to be metallic and harsh-looking in space.

In Starmancer, you play as an AI overlord who must grow humans to populate a space station, and then look after them so that they don't get eaten by aliens. Or you can go rogue and let the aliens in. It's up to you!

Like lots of these sorts of games, the goal is to create a utopia for these people to live in. Your humans will get sad, for example, if you throw their friends out of an airlock. This could lead to a mutiny, but then you could just open more airlocks and ditch the ringleaders. Fair warning: your colonists also have insanity levels, and spacing lots of their pals could lead to "homicidal rampages", according to the Steam page.

You can customise your space station, give your humans missions, trade with other factions and more. Back when the devs first launched the game's Kickstarter campaign, they said Starmancer was influenced by Dwarf Fortress, which is cool.

Starmancer will be available on Steam in early access on August 5th, priced £17/$20/€20. It'll also be on GOG, but hasn't got a game page there just yet.

