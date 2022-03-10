If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

9

Square Enix announce new strategy RPG The DioField Chronicle

With music from Game Of Thrones composers
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Tactical action in a The DioField Chronicle screenshot.

Square Enix last night announced a brand new strategy RPG with real-time tactical battles, named The DioField Chronicle. Slated to launch later in 2022, it has some lovely diorama-looking cities, and ever-welcome mega-massive-turbo-world-exploding spells. See for yourself in the announcement trailer below.

"The battles in this game are defined by real-time assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe," Squeenix say. "Make clever use of a variety of skills, classes and equipment to complete your mission."

Also there's a whole story about a peaceful kingdom on DioField Island (there you go) who end up targetted by two foreign powers hungry for the kingdom's Jade, which is used in magic. We'll take control of the Blue Fox mercenary company to defend 'em.

Running around base in a third-person view in a The DioField Chronicle screenshot.
It's not all a zoomed-out diorama-o-rama, mind.

Squeenix are making The DioField Chronicle with Japanese studio Lancarse Ltd. They also boast about having character designs by Taiki (character designer on Lord of Vermilion III & IV), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo of Final Fantasy XII and XIII, and music from two Game Of Thrones composers, Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell.

I do like the diorama style for the warzones. Very nice. Always a fan of tiny things.

The DioField Chronicle is coming to Steam "later this year". It'll also be on Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbone, and Xbox Xeriex XS. For now, the game's website has more info on the characters and world.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch