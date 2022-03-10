Square Enix announce Valkyrie Elysium, bringing the series to PC

Two decades in, mythological RPG series Valkyrie will finally spread to PC with the next game. Last night Square Enix announced Valkyrie Elysium, a new entry in the series started with Valkyrie Profile way back when. See the new young Valkyrie mashing monsters to fend of Ragnarok in the first trailer, below.

Valkyrie Elysium is quite different from the rest of the series, mind. They've been turn-based tactical affairs, while this is a real-time stabby affair Squeenix call an action-RPG. It's made by different developers too: Soleil (makers of Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker) rather than Tri-Ace, who did the first three.

"The trailer provides a first glimpse of the game's protagonist, a young Valkyrie who is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation," Squeenix's announcement says. "She will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok—the destruction of the world. Valkyrie Elysium calls on its roots with music from series regular Motoi Sakuraba while driving the series forward in a fresh, new direction with classic combat mechanics, such as finishing moves and combo systems, reimagined for an action-RPG. The game also features character designs by Yuya Nagai of CyDesignation, Inc."

Valkyrie Elysium is scheduled to launch later this year on Steam, as well as PlayStation 5 and PS4. For now, see the game's website for a few more pictures but not much else.

Tri-Ace are working on a new entry in another vintage series for Squeenix, mind, with Star Ocean: The Divine Force due out this year.