Starship Troopers - Terran Command delayed again just days before launch

Starship Troopers - Terran Command, an upcoming RTS based on the film series, has been delayed to June 16th 2022. Well, in the grand scheme of delays, that’s not too bad. The original release date for Starship Troopers - Terran Command was March 31st, just nine days away. Publisher Slitherine Games and developers The Artistocrats announced the news in a Steam post for the game, pinning the reason on “further polish and bug fixing.”

In the statement, they said: “It is very important for us that you are able to fully enjoy the game from day 1, without any issue spoiling your fun or without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes.” They also mention that the game is now content complete, and the rest of the dev time will be spent on polishing what’s there. They plan on showing a bit more about the game closer to launch, too.

Alice B played the Steam Next Fest demo of Starship Troopers - Terran Command back in October, but she came away with a fairly mixed impression. "If nothing else, Terran Command does a good job of capturing the empty bombast of the film," she said. Maybe the extra time will help smooth some of that out?

This isn't the first time Starship Troopers - Terran Command has been delayed. First announced in 2019, it was originally planned for release in 2020. When the pandemic hit, however, it got pushed back to early 2021, before suffering yet another delay until March 31st. After such a long wait, another couple of months can't hurt, can it?