Steam Deck's game compatibility reviews have started to roll out

Steam Deck's game compatibility reviews have started to roll outDeck Stranding confirmed
Valve are gearing up for the first batch of Steam Decks to be shipped to players next month. Part of the preparation is rolling out their compatibility review program, which will let you know which games on Steam work best with Valve's handheld PC. The verification status of the first set of games can now be found via SteamDB, though not yet the Steam interface itself.
As spotted by the SteamDeck community on Reddit, 67 games have so far received a rating. 39 games have received "Verified" status, including Death Stranding, Cuphead, Hollow Knight, Dark Souls 3 and Into The Breach. 23 more have been marked "Playable", including Slay The Spire, while five have been marked "Unsupported."
Valve spoke to us last year about how the compatibility program works. While much has been made of the Steam Deck's ability to run almost anything, some games will obviously work better than others.
The compatibility review program therefore takes into account four key attributes: input support, native display resolution support (with readable text), general hardware compatibility and compatibility with Proton, including middleware like anti-cheat. Games that meet all these criteria are marked "Verified", as per the list above, while others will be marked "Playable" if they run but not perfectly, and a hopefully small number will be marked "Unsupported." Thus far the unsupported list includes VR games Budget Cuts, Job Simulator and theBlu, and recent PS Vita port Persona 4 Golden.
Each game will have details as to why it's been marked "Playable", letting you decide how important the issues are to you. Here's the complete list of games rated so far:Verified
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Ape Out
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstar
- Cuphead
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Death Stranding
- Death's Door
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- NieR:Automata
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain
- Rogue Legacy
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Messenger
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Tunche
- Webbed
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard 2
- Valheim
- War Thunder
- Arizona Sunshine
- Budget Cuts
- Job Simulator
- Persona 4 Golden
- theBlu