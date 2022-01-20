Steam Deck's game compatibility reviews have started to roll out

Valve are gearing up for the first batch of Steam Decks to be shipped to players next month. Part of the preparation is rolling out their compatibility review program, which will let you know which games on Steam work best with Valve's handheld PC. The verification status of the first set of games can now be found via SteamDB, though not yet the Steam interface itself.

As spotted by the SteamDeck community on Reddit, 67 games have so far received a rating. 39 games have received "Verified" status, including Death Stranding, Cuphead, Hollow Knight, Dark Souls 3 and Into The Breach. 23 more have been marked "Playable", including Slay The Spire, while five have been marked "Unsupported."

Valve spoke to us last year about how the compatibility program works. While much has been made of the Steam Deck's ability to run almost anything, some games will obviously work better than others.

The compatibility review program therefore takes into account four key attributes: input support, native display resolution support (with readable text), general hardware compatibility and compatibility with Proton, including middleware like anti-cheat. Games that meet all these criteria are marked "Verified", as per the list above, while others will be marked "Playable" if they run but not perfectly, and a hopefully small number will be marked "Unsupported." Thus far the unsupported list includes VR games Budget Cuts, Job Simulator and theBlu, and recent PS Vita port Persona 4 Golden.

Each game will have details as to why it's been marked "Playable", letting you decide how important the issues are to you. Here's the complete list of games rated so far:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Ape Out

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstar

Cuphead

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Death Stranding

Death's Door

Dishonored

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

NieR:Automata

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain

Rogue Legacy

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Messenger

Total War: Warhammer II

Tunche

Webbed

Among Trees

Black Skylands

Bravely Default II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard 2

Valheim

War Thunder