If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

10

Steam is holding a JRPG sale this week

It's not all porn, but a lot is porn
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life giving a thumbs up to the camera while on top of a boat

Steam started a week-long "JRPG sale" last night, offering discounts on hundreds of games, some of which are RPGs, and some of which are even Japanese. The theme is broad but the deals are solid, including 80% off Valkyria Chronicles 4, 50% off Chrono Trigger, 45% off Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and hundreds more discounts. Heck, even RPG Maker is on sale, so you can make your own JRPG, and then sell it on Steam, and then join in the next JRPG sale.

Watch on YouTube

Hit Steam's JRPG Sale page for the overview and a pretty forest. With 841 items discounted, it'll run until 10am Pacific on Monday the 21st.

Do look beyond the sale page for deals too, mind. For example, Steam's JRPG Sale page says Yakuzas 3 through LAD are on sale, but Yakuza 0 has a 75% discount right now too. I strongly recommend Yakuza 0. I will always recommend Yakuza 0. Buy Yakuza 0. And while some Capcom games are officially part of the JRPG Sale, Capcom are holding a wider sale including more games right now on Steam too (including 50% off Resident Evil Village).

In short, do also check your wishlist and any Japanese games you've had an eye on. And maybe you, reader dear, would like to recommend games to all of us? Make your case!

A friendly word of warning for anyone who, like me, often forgets they enabled Steam's option to show 'Adult Only' games: don't go idly clicking. Goodness me those links are a minefield. Or a moundfield.

...

I'll see myself out.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch