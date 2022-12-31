If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam Mystery Fest will offer discounts and demos in February

Crime doesn't pay, but it'll be cheap
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A logo for the Steam Mystery Fest, a new sale event coming next year.

RPS apparently never met a detective game it didn't like. There are six on our list of the best games of 2022, for example. If the glowing praise of the team here convinced you to try Chinatown Detective Agency or The Case Of The Golden Idol, then you might want to wait a little while longer before buying them. One of next year's genre-specific Steam sales will be the Steam Mystery Fest, running from February 20th-27th.

Watch on YouTube

The event will focus on games about "the spirit of investigation and solving mysteries", and will include not only discounts but new demos on "current and upcoming games". Valve announced the fest earlier this week, inviting game developers to submit their eligible games for inclusion.

Earlier this year, Valve announced some tweaks to how they operated sales, lowering the 'cooling off period' between discounts for developers and introducing several genre-specific sale events. In 2022 those included sales and fests dedicated to sims, JRPGs, racing games, roguelikes, survival games, and more.

Mystery games - particularly those about detectives solving crimes - have traditionally been in short supply. That's unusual given the prevalence of crime shows, movies and novels, although more understandable given the challenges of designing a mystery that players themselves can solve. In recent years, several developers seem to have cracked the genre, with Return Of The Obra Dinn reigning supreme on this year's RPS 100.

Obviously there's no way of knowing what games will be discounted in February, but the timing is good.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch