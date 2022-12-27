If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam Replay offers a Wrapped-style recap of your 2022 in gaming

Your year in graphs
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A "playtime by month" graph from Steam's Replay feature.

Valve have launched Steam Replay, their own equivalent to Spotify Wrapped. It offers you a single page covered in graphs and diagrams which illustrate how you spent your time on Steam in 2022. Me? 30% of my total playtime was spent in Spelunky 2, and I played 41 different games over the course of the year. How about you?

Watch on YouTube

You can check your own Steam Replay by heading here and signing in with your Steam credentials. All the stats are then offered on a single page, with options to share individual charts or the entire page. It's nicely formatted and there's some interesting data in the mix.

Of the 41 games I played in 2022, for example, 55% were games released this year. That's compared to an average of 17% for the broader Steam database. Just 4% of the games I played were more than 8 years old, compared to a 19% average for everyone else.

Vampire Survivors took up 17% of my total playtime of Steam games for the year, but 100% of that time was in January 2022. One of my favourite pieces of data let's you view all the games you played on a timeline, letting me see that I played Vampire Survivors, Cyberpunk 2077 and Jump King in January, and Cyberpunk 2077, Unpacking, Olli Olli World and Grapple Dog in February.

It's a neat way to revisit and reflect on your year in PC gaming. I play a lot less than I used to (and most of what I play is on Switch), but I was still surprised I played as much on Steam as I did. For a point of comparison, Katharine tells me she played 131 games on Steam this year.

How about youse? Share your Replays in the comments. I'm curious.

Comments
