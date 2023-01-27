If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam's latest experiment is a way to discover DLC for games you already own

Buy stuff for the stuff you bought

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of the DLC Discovery Hub.

Steam's various discovery hubs are normally designed to steer you towards new games you might like to buy. The latest experiment from Steam Labs, however, is a DLC Discovery Hub. It offers up a tailored list of additional content you might be interested in for games you already own, and prioritises those you've played recently or played most.

You can check out your own DLC Discover Hub here.

Watch on YouTube

The page highlights some popular DLC for games you own along the top, and then has a list below of other pieces of DLC. You can switch it from being ordered by "recently played first" or "most played first".

Things I learned: I have no interest in any DLC for any game, no matter how much I love that game. The onslaught of stuff is off-putting, and the near-identical thumbnails, inscrutable names, and store pages more concerned with lore than explanations don't help. Do I want to buy the Slimjim Pack, which adds 3 new in-game items made by Gadz00ks Corp, the in-world evil organisation that was featured in level 2 but which I've never consciously heard of before? No? What if there's a screenshot of a man in a cowl - what about now? It's four quid.

I am interested in the numbers at the top, which tell you how many games and pieces of DLC are in your library, and how many pieces of DLC are available for those games in total. I apparently have 867 games in my Steam library and 1072 pieces of DLC. 1072! Can I have a Discovery Hub just for DLC I already own, please, because I couldn't name what five of those 1072 things are. Have I been getting wine drunk and blowing all my money on PDF artbooks or what?

If you have feedback of your own, you can offer it up to Valve via the Steam forums. How much experiments like this get used determines whether they become permanent parts of the Steam store, or whether they get taken offline. You can see all past and present experiments here.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch