If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stellaris: Overlord is out now, adding vassals and new megastructures

Alongside a new free patch
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of Stellaris's Overlord expansion showing a planet with an artificial ring around it.

Stellaris's Overlord expansion is out now, jamming the vast scifi grand strategy game even fuller with megastructures, story events and - as is Paradox's wont - more vassals. Overlord aims to offer more control over your empires, both to let you shape them in more specific ways and also to generate more anecdotes when it all goes wrong.

As always, the expansion also releasing alongside a new free patch with balance fixes and bux fixes for all.

Here's the launch trailer for Overlord:

Watch on YouTube

Overlord lets you create "specialist empires" by negotiating (or demanding) contracts between your vassals, so you can tailor worlds towards economic, military or technological progress. Vassals have their own interests, however, and so will turn on you and find a new empire to follow if you don't keep them on side.

There are five new origins to use as starting points for your empire, and new enclaves to encounter, both of which increase the number of stories the game can tell. Finally, there are three new megastructures. These are hard-to-build structures that give you tactical advantages - faster travel, longer range attacks - but more importantly, they also look very cool. I don't know what building an orbital ring around a planet does, but I know from looking at it that I want to do it.

Paradox split Stellaris development responsibilities in two a couple of years ago, with a new "Custodian" team formed to focus on balance and bug fixes outside of the expansion release schedule. This team is responsible for the free-to-all 3.4.2 "Cepheus" update, also released today. The update - or updates, technically - mostly include the kinds of changes that will only mean anything to you if you're a regular player of Stellaris already, but you can find the full patch notes here if you want to check whether your biggest bugbear has been fixed.

Stellaris: Overlord is out now and costs £15.50/€20 via Steam. The base game is also currently 80% reduced on Steam to £7/€8.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch