Summery Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song is delayed again, but there's an 8-hour demo coming soon

You might remember Enotria: The Last Song as the Italian-inspired Soulslike that shifted its release date from June to August to avoid Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree... but found itself nestled next to Black Myth: Wukong. Well, scratch that August release, as now it's been shifted back to September instead! But hey, there's a demo coming out real soon that'll hopefully give us a better sense of what the game's like. I imagine it'll involve a lot of fighting spindly monsters, dying, and resurrecting at whatever object they've decided will be the equivalent of Dark Souls' bonfires. Likely something Leonardo da Vinci made or drew or invented. That man's stats were specced high.

Enotria's now officially arriving on the 19th of September on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox. A nice date, I think, that gives us Soulsheads plenty of time to digest Shadow Of The Erdtree and navigate its many basket-headed individuals.

As for Enotria's demo, that'll arrive on May 22nd on PC. It'll be around 8-hours long and start you off in "Quinta, the City of Actors", where you'll almost certainly parry lots of dribbly theatre kids who give off an irksome vibe. You'll do that with four weapon classes, six masks, 20 spells and 30 perks. Masks, by the way, are ways of equipping different attack styles and building loadouts. There's no word on whether demo progress will carry into the full game, which suggests that it won't be the case.

Shadow Of The Erdtree is more on my mind right now, but I'm certainly excited for Enotria. It's cool to see a Soulslike with a summery setting and an obvious slant towards buildcrafting. I can find buildcrafting a bit much, though, especially as someone who is very happy to use the same broadsword for an entire playthrough. Then again, if it's implemented well, Enotria might encourage me to be a bit more playful and/or force my hand if enemies suddenly develop broadsword immunity.

You can keep up with Enotria over on Steam, where you'll find its demo at the time of release, too.