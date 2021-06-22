If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Super Magbot is a platformer with magnets instead of jumping

And it's out now
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of 2D platformer Super Magbot, showing a level in a cave featuring occasional red and blue magnetic platforms and a lot of spinning blades and green acid ready to kill you in between.

Super Magbot is one of those platformers with a twist, where the twist is that you can't jump. Instead you draw yourself towards and propel yourself away from differently coloured platforms using magnets. I liked the demo when I played it in April, and the full game is out now.

Your attraction and repelling is handled using a device you aim at the different coloured platforms, and by distinct button presses. Clearing the deadly traps is as much about remembering what button to press as it is aiming. Each level is only a single screen and restarts are instant, but it's still a hard game that got harder fast during the demo.

Death is difficult platformers always come due to your error: mis-timing a jump, or misjudging the strength required, say. But it is perhaps extra frustrating to die because you forgot whether you need to repel or attract on blue, or forgot how that changes when it's a vertical versus a horizontal platform. Countering that frustration are a set of assist modes that let you turn on mid-level checkpoints, or turn off the limitations on air time or your magnet.

Frustrations aside, I liked my time with Super Magbot. It's clearly inspired by 8 and 16-bit era platformers, but it's core hook is different enough to be interesting. You can pick it up now from Steam with a launch discount that puts the price at £11.59/$14.39/€14.39.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch