If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Surreal 2D horror series Midnight Scenes continues with From The Woods

And it's out next week

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
An aerial shot of the mental health centre form Midnight Scenes: From The Woods

You might recognise developer Octavi Navorro’s pixel art in Thimbleweed Park, 2017’s detective point-and-clicker. But since then, Navorro has been releasing surreal 2D horror games on an almost annual basis. Navarro’s series Midnight Scenes has been the highlight, having disturbing premises and Twilight Zone creepiness. The newest episode, Midnight Scenes: From The Woods is due on February 9th and it looks as chilling as ever.

From The Woods is set in Fernwood Creek, a youth mental health centre surrounded by the titular woods. Things go awry with the arrival of a new patient, a quiet boy with a mysterious secret. I'm always a little apprehensive when a horror story tackles mental health, since it's easy to play into tired stereotypes, or blame all of the supernatural scares on a mental illness. That doesn't mean it can't be done tastefully, however, and I like the idea of being trapped in the woods while a creepy kid wreaks havoc.

Apart from that we know basically nothing, which is how I like my horror served. The trailer’s 8-bit tune and nostalgic pixel art shouldn't throw you off guard though, things will definitely take a turn to the dark side in no time. But, we can see our main character walking a leashed goose, so maybe there will be some lightness here anyway.

Kat Brewstar recommended the series on RPS back in 2018, calling them “nothing short of masterpieces.” She continued, “The use of light and sound, timing, cuts, and scenes - each pixel is perfectly placed.”

If you’re in the mood to be spooked Midnight Scenes: The Nanny is available on Steam and Itch for £3.40/€4/$4. The Highway is also on Steam and Itch for £2.50/€3/$3. The newest Midnight Scenes: From The Woods will be available from Febraury 9th.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
More News
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch