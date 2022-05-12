The Dead Space remake gets a January 2023 release date

There's presumably less pressure to keep every scrap of information secret when the game you're developing is a remake. EA Motive seem to be taking advantage of that by releasing lots of behind-the-scenes, in-development videos and streams of their work on the Dead Space remake. Then, occasionally in those streams, they offer some news. Back in March, they let it be known during a deep dive into the remake's audio that the game would release in early 2023. Now, during a livestream about the game's art, they've announced the specific release date: January 27th, 2023.

Here's the full livestream, should you want to know more about how many graphics this remake has versus the original:

The original Dead Space launched back in 2008 and was a gruesome action horror game set aboard a spaceship overrun by many-limbed Necromorphs. You, as engineer Isaac Clarke, were luckily armed with a laser cutting device with which to slice off those limbs. It was interesting and scary and well-scoped, and difficult enough to jam microtransactions into that EA rapidly led the series astray across its two sequels.

EA Motive weren't the developers of the original trilogy - Visceral Games were closed by EA in 2017 - but they seem to be approaching the remake with real care. The videos they're releasing about the development process are obviously designed to convey that, but they're also interesting on their own terms. For example, here's one on the remake's A.L.I.V.E. system, which changes Isaac's breathing, heart rate, grunting, and dialogue to fit his physical and mental state.

Yes, I am fully onboard with horror protagonists who pant and grumble. Allow me to embody the shamblingly decrepit meat vessel I truly am.