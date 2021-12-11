If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Epic Games Store finally has a shopping cart

No wobbly wheels, either
This happened a couple of days ago, but we probably shouldn't let it pass unremarked. After three years of R&D, the Epic Games Store has added a shopping cart.

There's an eight second video announcing it, beacuse why not:

"If you’ve shopped online before, the cart works exactly as you’d expect," says the announcement post. You can hit an "Add to cart" button on game pages that, uh, adds it to your cart, and repeat the process until you've got all the items you want and are ready to checkout.

At the point of checking out, you can enter a creator code if you want 5% of your purchase amount to go towards a particular creator. There's also a "move to wishlist" button if you decide to save a purchase for later.

This ought to enable my favourite online shopping experience: browsing a store for an item or items I want, adding them to my cart, and then deciding I don't really need them and closing the window. This may be followed by my second favourite online shopping experience: impulsively buying something from the same store at a later date and failing to notice the old items are still in my cart, and so buying those accidentally, too.

While the shopping cart has been a long time coming, the Epic Games Store has continued to expand its selection of exclusive and free games. This week's free offerings are Prison Architect and Godfall: Challenger Edition, while next week will see the arrival of FF7 Remake exclusively on the EGS.

