The final part of Telltale's Sam & Max trilogy is getting a remaster

Comedy cops Sam & Max are back again in 2023, thanks to a remaster of the final instalment of Telltale’s trilogy of point and click adventures. Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered hails from Skunkape Games, who describe themselves as “owners and caretakers'' of the Sam & Max games that Telltale developed. Skunkape are made up of some former Telltale devs, so there’s a nice bit of continuity there. You can watch a teaser for the remaster below.

Watch on YouTube Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse revives a Telltale adventure from more than a decade ago.

The first and second of Telltale’s three Sam & Max episodic adventures have already been remastered by Skunkape, so The Devil’s Playground completes the set. The original games were released between 2006 and 2010. A remastered version of Sam & Max: Save The World released on Steam and GOG in 2020, with sequel Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space following along a year later. The whole series of remasters sprang from Skunkape’s initial efforts to get Save The World working better on present-day PCs.

The Devil’s Playhouse was split into five episodes, with one released monthly. Already wacky rabbit Max managed to land himself some nifty psychic powers for The Devil’s Playhouse, so you can expect to be shape-shifting, teleporting, reading minds, and looking into the future to solve a mystery that involves space warlords and eldritch beings. You can still buy the original version of the game on Steam for £7/$9/€8 if you fancy giving it a go, and don’t want to wait for the remaster.

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered doesn’t have a release date other than ‘2023’ yet. I’ll let you know when one’s announced. Hopefully, we might see some new Sam & Max adventures after the whole Telltale trilogy’s been dusted off and polished.