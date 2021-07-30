If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has some great musical off-cuts

More games should have bonus unused music, tbh
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
Ryunosuke and Susato against a yellow background in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

It's been a great week for Ace Attorney fans. Not only has The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles finally arrived on Steam, giving us two brand new courtroom dramas to sink our teeth into, but there's also a rather brilliant double-pack deal going on right now that gets you The Great Ace Attorney and the Ace Attorney Trilogy for just £40, which is a mega saving considering both games currently sell for £30-odd apiece. If you've yet to experience Capcom's legal dramas and don't know where to start, I strongly suggest buying both.

It's also a good week for Ace Attorney music lovers, too. Capcom's had the soundtracks for both games on Spotify for a while now, but hidden away in Great Ace Attorney's special content menu is a treasure trove of unused music by composers Yasumasa Kitagawa and Hiromitsu Maeba. Accompanied by little notes describing their thought process and why they ultimately weren't selected, it's a great little peak behind the curtain as to what goes into making a rollicking Ace Attorney theme. And I wish more games did this as a rule, too.

