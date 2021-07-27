News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Everyone knew it was coming, dulling the surprise somewhat, but it’s still pretty cool to get confirmation of a Dead Space remake. Well, we've decided that it’ll be good if EA takes a page out of Capcom’s book and goes the Resi route with its Isaac Clarke revival.

EA Play Live 2021 didn’t have much apart from EA Motive’s new game, really. The Dead Space 202? speculation dominates this week’s Headline & Hot Takes. We still make time to talk about PES (now eFootball) going free-to-play and whether we might see more games going this route. And Tech Corner has some Steam Deck chat… it will likely be Steam Deck Corner until December, in truth.

It’s a big Show and Tell, as Matthew’s most anticipated game of 2021 is here: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. While his preview from a few weeks ago probably gave you a decent indication as to his thoughts, you get to hear him praise the latest entry in the series on this week’s show. Meanwhile, I’ve been playing the delightful time loop detective game, The Forgotten City.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that break the fourth wall. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on mansions, game announcements, and reunions.

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.